NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Land 5-Star Freshman in Top 10
The Oklahoma City Thunder have assembled one of the best rosters in the NBA, but that hasn't stopped the team from also accumulating a bevy of draft capital.
In the upcoming draft, Sam Presti and company could have three selections in the first round, depending on the results of the draft lottery and the remainder of the season. The Thunder received all three picks in a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, starting with one in the top 10.
At No. 7, Wasserman paired Georgia freshman Asa Newell with Oklahoma City.
Listed at 6-foot-11, Newell was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school who has shined in his first year with the Bulldogs. Regularly competing against some of college basketball's best teams while playing in the SEC, Newell is averaging 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, an assist, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
The talented freshman has started all 29 of Georgia's contests this season and is shooting 55% from the floor while playing more than 28 minutes per game. Adding Newell to the mix alongside Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein would give the Thunder an impressive big-man rotation.
Additionally, if Newell developed into a solid role player, the Thunder could potentially move on from Hartenstein when his contract is up.
At No. 16, Wasserman selected French wing Noa Essengue for Oklahoma City.
Listed at 6-9 after turning 18-years-old in December, Essengue is an intriguing prospect, with a few similarities to OKC wing Ousmane Dieng. Both players entered the draft as raw, high-upside wing prospects from France who spent their pre-draft season playing professionally in another country.
Dieng played in Australia's NBL, while Essengue has carved out a role with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany's professional basketball league. In 18 games this season, Essengue is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 1.4 steals per contest, according to Basketball Reference.
"Though it seems unlikely he'll ever be a creator or prolific shotmaker, he gets the most out of every inch of size and length," Wasserman wrote. "Plenty of room to develop his skills may hint at upside, but NBA teams will be banking on the 6'9" forward to make plays from off the ball without needing featured touches."
At No. 19, Wasserman slotted another French prospect to the Thunder in Le Mans' Noah Penda.
Listed at 6-8, 225-pounds, Penda has the versatility to play on the wing or in the paint, which seems to make him a potential pick for Oklahoma City. In 20 games this season, the 20-year-old is averaging 10 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game, according to Basketball Reference.
Penda is currently ranked No. 36 on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
