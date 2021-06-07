NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Potential Superstar to Their Backcourt

With draft lottery odds set, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-best odds at landing the top overall pick.

After a down season, the Oklahoma City Thunder ended the year with a tie for the fourth-worst record in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers. OKC would ultimately win that tiebreaker with Cleveland, officially landing the fourth-best odds in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, until the draft lottery actually takes place, we still won't know where the Thunder’s own pick will fall. With that mind, we do know what their odds look like and have an idea of the range in which they’ll select.

The Thunder have a real shot at landing one of the best picks in the draft. They have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor recently released his mock draft, which had the Thunder selecting a combo guard who could end up being the perfect pairing in the backcourt for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of O'Connor's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

READ MORE:

Thunder Draft: A Decade Without A Top-Ten Pick

Thunder Draft Lottery Odds: What Does History Tell Us?

Team Player School 1. HOU Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. DET Evan Mobley USC 3. ORL Jalen Green G League Ignite 4. OKC Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 5. CLE Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. GSW Davion Mitchell Baylor 7. TOR Keon Johnson Tennessee 8. ORL Jalen Johnson Duke 9. SAC Franz Wagner Michigan 10. NOP Corey Kispert Gonzaga 11. CHA Scottie Barnes Florida State 12. SAS Alperen Sengun International 13. IND Cameron Thomas LSU 14. GSW Ziaire Williams Stanford

Oklahoma City and the rest of the teams with a pick in the lottery will find out exactly where their picks land on June 22. The 2021 class is stacked with top-level talent, meaning the Thunder will have a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.