NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Potential Superstar to Their Backcourt

With draft lottery odds set, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-best odds at landing the top overall pick.
After a down season, the Oklahoma City Thunder ended the year with a tie for the fourth-worst record in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers. OKC would ultimately win that tiebreaker with Cleveland, officially landing the fourth-best odds in the 2021 NBA Draft. 

However, until the draft lottery actually takes place, we still won't know where the Thunder’s own pick will fall. With that mind, we do know what their odds look like and have an idea of the range in which they’ll select.

The Thunder have a real shot at landing one of the best picks in the draft. They have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor recently released his mock draft, which had the Thunder selecting a combo guard who could end up being the perfect pairing in the backcourt for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of O'Connor's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

2021 NBA Mock Draft

TeamPlayerSchool

1. HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. DET

Evan Mobley

USC

3. ORL

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

4. OKC

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

5. CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. GSW

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

7. TOR

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

8. ORL

Jalen Johnson

Duke

9. SAC

Franz Wagner

Michigan

10. NOP

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

11. CHA

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

12. SAS

Alperen Sengun

International

13. IND

Cameron Thomas

LSU

14. GSW

Ziaire Williams

Stanford

Oklahoma City and the rest of the teams with a pick in the lottery will find out exactly where their picks land on June 22. The 2021 class is stacked with top-level talent, meaning the Thunder will have a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.

