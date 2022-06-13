NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Expedite Rebuild
In less than two weeks, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the chance to alter the future of the franchise. With two sections in the lottery, there’s a real possibility that they land two longterm starters.
Oklahoma City has the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks in this month’s draft. Although this class isn’t expected to be loaded with superstar talent, there’s certainly prospects that could make a significant impact now and in the future.
At this point in their rebuild, the Thunder will likely opt for taking the best player available at their pick rather than go for positional fit. With that in mind, who could they take?
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two long, versatile prospects.
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
6. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
8. New Orleans Pelicans: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
10. Washington Wizards: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)
Smith Jr. and Daniels both have ceilings that could result in stardom. Both certainly have things to improve upon, but the size and skill they bring could vault the Thunder into the playoff picture within a few seasons.
