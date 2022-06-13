NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Expedite Rebuild

Oklahoma City has the chance to land two immediate staters in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In less than two weeks, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the chance to alter the future of the franchise. With two sections in the lottery, there’s a real possibility that they land two longterm starters.

Oklahoma City has the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks in this month’s draft. Although this class isn’t expected to be loaded with superstar talent, there’s certainly prospects that could make a significant impact now and in the future.

At this point in their rebuild, the Thunder will likely opt for taking the best player available at their pick rather than go for positional fit. With that in mind, who could they take?

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two long, versatile prospects.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 6. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 7. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 8. New Orleans Pelicans: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Washington Wizards: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Jayne Kamin / Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports

Smith Jr. and Daniels both have ceilings that could result in stardom. Both certainly have things to improve upon, but the size and skill they bring could vault the Thunder into the playoff picture within a few seasons.

