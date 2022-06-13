Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Expedite Rebuild

Oklahoma City has the chance to land two immediate staters in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In less than two weeks, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the chance to alter the future of the franchise. With two sections in the lottery, there’s a real possibility that they land two longterm starters.

Oklahoma City has the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks in this month’s draft. Although this class isn’t expected to be loaded with superstar talent, there’s certainly prospects that could make a significant impact now and in the future.

At this point in their rebuild, the Thunder will likely opt for taking the best player available at their pick rather than go for positional fit. With that in mind, who could they take?

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two long, versatile prospects.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

Smith Jr. and Daniels both have ceilings that could result in stardom. Both certainly have things to improve upon, but the size and skill they bring could vault the Thunder into the playoff picture within a few seasons.

