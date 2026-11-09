How Nikola Topic, Others Have Performed to Begin OKC Blue Season

A few weeks after the Oklahoma City Thunder began the 2026-27 NBA season, the team's G League affiliate began its campaign.

The OKC Blue's season started on Nov. 6, when the team lost to the Mexico City Capitanes 93-79. The Blue were defeated by the Osceloa Magic 97-89 two days later.

Despite the two losses, a handful of players have shown flashes for OKC. Here's a look at how Nikola Topic and others have performed to start the season.

Nikola Topic

Topic played in the Blue's second contest of the season against the Osceola Magic.

In that contest, the former lottery pick logged 10 points, three assists, a rebound, four steals and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Topic hasn't played for the Thunder this year after dealing with a back injury to start the campaign, but could make his season debut soon after suiting up for the Blue. Once the 21-year-old guard gets back in rythym, he could find a place in the Thunder's rotation as the team deals with multiple injuries.

Oklahoma City recently declined Topic's rookie-scale contract option.

Anthony Pritchard

Only two of OKC's players shot at least 50% from the field in the team's season opener against Mexico City.

Jaehshon Thomas shot 1-of-2 from the field, while Pritchard went 5-of-10 from the floor, 0-of-1 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. Pritchard, a second-year guard who played basketball at Webster High School in Tulsa before playing for the Golden Hurricane and Central Michigan in college, notched 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals, a block and four turnovers.

Pritchard turned in a solid rookie season for the Blue in 2025-26 and could be a helpful guard for the Thunder's development team against this season.

Zhaire Smith

After scoring 15 points in OKC's season opener against Mexico City, Smith scored a team-high 19 points against Osceola, adding two assists, two rebounds, three steals and three turnovers.

The 2018 first-round pick shot 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Christoph Tilly

The undrafted rookie tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks a steal and five turnovers while shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against Osceola.

Following a quiet debut from the Ohio State and Santa Clara product, Tilly turned in a solid second start for the Blue, and could continue to improve as his rookie season continues.