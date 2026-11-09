2027 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Wing Prospect in the Lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder could end up with three first-round picks in the 2027 NBA Draft as a result of previous trades with the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

Here's a look at who Tankathon paired with OKC in a recent lottery simulated mock draft.

No. 11: Amari Allen, Alabama

Through the first two games of his sophomore season, Allen is averaging 14 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and a steal per game while shooting 36.8% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.

Allen tested the NBA Draft waters in 2026 after a strong freshman year that saw the former four-star recruit average 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

At the combine, Allen measured 6-foot-5-and-a-quarter without shoes while recording a 6-foot-8 wingspan and weighing 204 pounds.

No. 16: Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Across his first two NCAA games, the former five-star recruit is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35.3% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range.

Crowe notched 23 points in Missouri's season opener against Cleveland State, but struggled against Saint Louis, finishing with just eight points while shooting 3-of-18 from the field.

Crowe was rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports, and has flashed the ability to be a high-level scorer with solid playmking upside. The Tigers' standout is listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds.

Despite an inefficient shooting performance in his most recent outing, Crowe still has plenty of opportunities to bounce back and showcase his talents throughout the 2026-27 season.

No. 28: Alijah Arenas, USC

Like Crowe, Arenas has shown the potential to be a solid scorer throughout the early stages of his college career.

Arenas appeared in just 14 games as a freshman in 2025-26 after dealing with an injury to start the season, and has excelled in his first two outings of the 2026-27 campaign.

So far this season, the son of former All-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas is averaging 25.5 points, six rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 20% from deep.

Rated the No. 10 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports, Arenas is listed at 6-foot-7 and 199 pounds on USC's roster.