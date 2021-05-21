Sports Illustrated home
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Franchise-Changing Guard

With the 2020-21 season coming to an end for the OKC Thunder, they'll now set their sites on the upcoming NBA Draft.
With their season coming to an end, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a pivotal offseason ahead. The first order of business will be the 2021 NBA Draft, where they will look to add franchise-changing talent. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the industry at evaluating talent and recently released his latest mock draft.

While we won't know exactly where the Thunder are selecting in the first round for another month, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. The top-five prospects in the class seem to be set, but outside of that, there are a ton of different scenarios that could play out. 

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, OKC could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery. Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) of Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

What picks could the Thunder land?

Thunder Season Awards: Most Improved Player

NBA Mock Draft

TeamPlayerSchool

HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

DET

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

ORL

Evan Mobley

USC

OKC

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

GSW

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

TOR

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

ORL

Jalen Johnson

Duke

NOP

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

SAC

Franz Wagner

Michigan

CHA

Moses Moody

Arkansas

SAS

Josh Giddey

International

IND

James Bouknight

Connecticut

In a tie with the Cleveland Cavalier's for the fourth-best lottery odds, the Thunder have a really good chance at landing a top-five pick as they look to expedite their rebuild. The 2021 class is one of the best in the past few years, meaning the Thunder could find Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a running mate for the future. 

