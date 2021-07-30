OKC Takes Maryland Guard Aaron Wiggins With Pick No. 55

Sam Presti took a chance on a potential 3-and-D guy late in the second round.

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed the book on an interesting 2021 NBA Draft by taking Aaron Wiggins with the No. 55-overall pick.

The 6-foot-6 guard elected not to return to Maryland for his senior season, and is projected as someone who will need to develop into a 3-and-D threat at the next level.

A strong defender, Wiggins shot 76.9 percent from the free throw line during his three seasons in College Park, and knocked down 36.1 percent of his attempts from deep.

Wiggins was named an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention last season after finishing with 14.5 points, 5.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game.

An athletic threat, Wiggins posted an elite shuttle time at the NBA Draft Combine, while also measuring in with an 8-foot-7 standing reach.

Wiggins is much more comfortable working off the dribble in the mid-range, and will have to continue to work on his 3-point shot to carve out a place on the Thunder roster in the future.

He likely caps off a night from the Thunder which kept plenty guessing. OKC took Australian star Josh Giddey with the sixth pick, traded out of pick 16, Florida guard Tre Mann at 18, and then packaged picks 34 and 36 to move up and select Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.