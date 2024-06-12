Sources: OKC Thunder to Workout San Francisco star Jonathan Mogbo
The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun planning for the 2024 NBA Draft and with prep underway comes predraft workouts. The OKC Thunder will at least have a touch-point with the vast majority of prospects in each draft class. However, the Thunder notoriously keep their cards close to the vest, unlike other organizations.
Though, you can find the full list of known draft workouts here as they become available through various sources and social media posts. Today, another prospect was added to the list.
Sources have informed Inside the Thunder that San Francisco's Jonathan Mogbo has a workout scheduled with the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the 2024 NBA Draft.
Mogbo has seen his name fly up NBA Draft boards as he enjoys a spectacular predraft process this summer. Some publications rank Mogbo as a borderline first-round prospect.
At San Francisco, the 6-foot-6 forward with a 7-foot-2 wingspan averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 stocks per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor.
"Long versatile playmaker. Really good kid/person. Shooting capabilities leave a lot to be desired. But does everything else," A college coach who matched up with Mogbo described the forward to Inside the Thunder.
Mogbo produced 1.422 points per possession on cuts, 1.6 points per possession in transition, 1.3 points per possession put backs and 1.2 points per possession as a pick-and-roll partner.
The San Francisco product began his college career at Independence Community College, before transferring to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Missouri State landing with the Dons.
Mogbo earned All-WCC honors in 2023-24, a conference the Oklahoma City Thunder are intimately familiar with as Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) and Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) duked it out there prior to the 2022 NBA Draft.
As of now, the OKC Thunder only own the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, though, with a mountain of future assets and an entire day to strategize buying back into the second round under the new format, the Thunder can swiftly grab a prospect they covet on Draft day.
