OKC Thunder Add Three High-Profile ACC Prospects in 2026 NBA Mock Draft
After winning an NBA title in 2025, there isn't much the Oklahoma City Thunder need to improve on over the offseason.
Sure, the team could use some reliable 3-point shooting after Mark Daigneault's squad struggled to connect on perimeter shots throughout the playoffs. With Ajay Mitchell returning for his second season and the young group getting valuable postseason experience, though, improvement in that area may come naturally over the offseason.
After handing out massive contract extensions to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren over the offseason, one the biggest concerns the Thunder need to address is the team's future depth.
OKC likely won't be able to afford all the talented role players on its current roster after paying the "big three" and will eventually have to relinquish at least a few pieces of the team. To replace the role players that become too pricey, the Thunder will need their future draft picks to perform well early in their careers, like Cason Wallace and others have done recently.
In 2026, Oklahoma City is set to have three picks in the first round to build more depth on their roster.
A recent projection from Tankathon saw Sam Presti and company add a trio of ACC prospects in the upcoming class. First, the website slotted Duke freshman Nikolas Khamenia to the Thunder at No. 18 overall.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Khamenia joins a Blue Devils' squad that, as usual, is loaded with NBA talent. In addition to highly touted freshman Cameron Boozer, Jon Scheyer and company return former 5-star prospect Isaiah Evans.
Still, Khamenia is talented enough to set himself apart, even on a court full of potential first-round picks. Rated the No. 15 overall prospect and the No. 3 small forward in the 2025 recrutiing class, according to 247Sports, the Harvard Westlake (CA) product was a McDonald's All-American and will look to help Duke return to the Final 4.
A skilled player for his size, Khamenia's intelligence and feel for the game could make him a solid fit in Oklahoma City if his passing and shot-making translate to the collegiate level.
At No. 22, Tankathon paired fellowing incoming Duke freshman Cayden Boozer with Oklahoma City. Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron Boozer and son of former All-NBA honoree Carlos Boozer, was rated the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 4 point guard in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Boozer has good size for the position, but his biggest strengths are as a decision-maker and defender. Like Khamenia, Boozer was a McDonald's All-American alongside his brother.
Finally, at No. 27, the website slotted incoming NC State sophomore Paul McNeil Jr. to Oklahoma City. A former 4-star recruit from Raleigh, North Carolina, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 4.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc as a freshman.
If McNeil increases his production as a sophomore under the tutaledge of new head coach Will Wade, who was hired after leading McNeese State to an NCAA Tournement win against Clemson, there is a chance teams at the end of the first round are intriguied by the Wolfpack shooting guard.
