OKC Thunder Could Have Three First-Round Picks in 2026 NBA Draft
Coming off a championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a pleathora of talented young players on their roster, and next summer, the team will have the opportunity to add a few more.
Even though OKC has most of its roster under contract for the coming years, a few nifty moves from Sam Presti before the team's rise to the top has led to the team potentially netting three first round picks in 2026.
After previous trades with the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers and Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City will likely have the opportunity to add three more young prospects to the team's roster. The Rockets' draft pick is top-four protected, but after a slew of offseason moves headlined by a trade for Kevin Durant, Houston should be well outside the first four selections.
Of course, with 15 roster spots currently filled, the Thunder may choose to trade one or multiple selections. Presti and the team's front office elected to make a similar move this summer, trading the No. 24 pick to the Sacramento Kings for a future first rounder.
While it is unlikely OKC elects to keep all three selections, the team's roster is quickly skyrocketing in price as the team extends the contracts of its stars and role players. As a result, the team will need to find good players on cheap contracts, like rookie-scale deals.
Here's a look at which 2026 prospects NBA Draft on SI paired with Oklahoma City early in the process.
No. 18 overall: Karter Knox, Arkansas
A former top-25 recruit, Knox had a solid freshman season with the Razorbacks, and intiailly tested the waters for the 2025 NBA Draft.
After choosing to go back to school, though, Knox could improve his stock enough as a sophomore to garner attention in the top 20 next summer. In his first year of college basketball, the 6-foot-5, 214-pound wing averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35% from 3-point range on 2.8 attempts per game.
There is hope that Knox can become an even more reliable shooter, though, as the Hogs' standout shot above 80% from the free throw line in 2024-25. Knox also recorded a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan at the NBA Combine.
No. 21 overall: Nikolas Khamenia, Duke
A 5-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Khamenia will likely spend his freshman season as a secondary option behind potential top pick Cameron Boozer.
Still, at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Khamenia's passing should shine on another stacked Blue Devils team. With good size and skill, the top-15 recruit would be a solid fit in Mark Daigneault's system.
Even after a season at Duke, Khamenia will be 19-years-old on draft night.
No. 28 overall: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Another prospect who tested the draft waters in 2025, Lendeborg also elected to return to school, transferring from UAB to Michigan.
After multiple years at Arizona Western College before his two seasons with the Blazers, Lendeborg is a well-traveled prospect, but has put up strong numbers since arriving at the Division I level.
Last season, the talented big man averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.
In addition to his production, Lendeborg measured 6-foot-8 and half an inch at the combine, weighing 234 pounds and boasting a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan.
