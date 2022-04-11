Skip to main content

OKC Thunder Land Fourth-Highest Draft Lottery Odds

Now that the regular season has ended, the Thunder officially know their draft lottery odds.

It came down to the final day of the regular season, but the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped a game against the LA Clippers to lock in their lottery odds.

Entering Sunday, there was a chance to either tie for the third-highest odds, tie for the fourth-highest or own the fourth-best odds outright. Following a loss by the Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers, everything fell into place.

Those three loses resulted in the Pistons finishing third, the Thunder finishing fourth and the Pacers finishing fifth in the reverse standings. As such, there will be no ties within the top-five on lottery night. The Houston Rockets finished with the worst record in the NBA for the second-straight season, followed by the Orlando Magic.

Tankathon Odds

With the Thunder landing the fourth-highest lottery odds, they’ll end up with a pick in the top eight once those are finalized. It’s nearly a 50/50 split on their odds to land a pick inside the top five. Additionally, Oklahoma City will have just a 12.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Regardless of where their pick lands, the Thunder will be looking to acquire another future star to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Although this upcoming class appears to be somewhat top-heavy, Thunder GM Sam Presti is known for finding gems in the draft. Due to this, Oklahoma City not landing a top pick wouldn’t be fully detrimental.

On May 17, the final 2022 NBA Draft order will be finalized. During the draft lottery event, we’ll find out exactly which pick the Thunder will have in the top eight.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Isaiah Roby
News

Thunder Fall in Final Game of Season to Clippers Hot Shooting

By Chris Becker8 minutes ago
Georgios Kalaitzakis, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Rookie Tracker: Thunder Dig Deep Into Roster for Late Stretch

By Derek Parker6 hours ago
Jaylen Hoard
News

Taking Count: How Much Stock Should you put in Jaylen Hoard’s Recent Stretch?

By Sam Lane9 hours ago
Jaylen Hoard, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Lasting Impression: Jaylen Hoard Making His Mark In 10-Day Deal With Thunder

By Ben Creider12 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Aleksej Pokusevski, LA Clippers
News

Thunder Gameday: Key Final Game of Season in Los Angeles

By Nick Crain16 hours ago
Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

NBA Reverse Standings: One Game left for League's Worst

By Derek ParkerApr 9, 2022
Jaylen Hoard, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Hoard Finding Success Down the Stretch

By Christine ButterfieldApr 9, 2022
Georgios Kalaitzakis
News

Pair of 10-Day Contract’s Star in Thunder’s Road Defeat

By Ross LovelaceApr 9, 2022