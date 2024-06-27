OKC Thunder Trade for Pick No. 26 selecting Dillon Jones
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2024 NBA Draft with just one first-round pick coming into the night owning pick No. 12 which they used on Nikola Topic out of Serbia. A high-ceiling guard that was once that of as a top-five talent in this class before injuries forced a slide.
Topic is poised to miss the entire 2024-25 season with a knee injury but Oklahoma City got back into the first round in a trade with the New York Knicks that gifted the Thunder pick No. 26 in exchange for five second-round picks scattered between 2025-2027.
With the No. 26 pick the Oklahoma City Thunder grabbed Dillon Jones out of Weber State who stands 6-foot-4 and checks in at 237 pounds with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Jones was a member of the All-Juice team with an unreal motor and competitive edge who is close to a finished product at 22 years old.
Jones is just a 32 percent 3-point shooter but has a knack for knocking down timely shots in the clutch. A bowling ball around the rim, the Weber State product is able to convert at a 61 percent clip at the ring while also stroking catch-and-shoot jumpers at a 34 percent clip.
Jones probes well in the pick-and-roll dominates in transition and was asked to be an offensive engine in college. Despite his 6-foot-4 height his frame and wingspan allow him to scrap on the glass and no matter how awkward it may look in his fire hydrant body, Jones is just flat out productive.
