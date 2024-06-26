OKC Thunder 2024 NBA Draft Guide
Happy Draft Day! In mere hours the Atlanta Hawks will be placed on the clock to kick off the 2024 NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be players in the Draft from now until the cows come home. This guide will give you everything you need to know about the 2024 draft from team needs, picks, scouting reports, mock drafts, known workouts and predictions.
Team Needs
The OKC Thunder are fresh off a 57-win season that led them to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference leaving few holes on the teams' roster. However, there are certainly ways to improve the Thunder in the midst of the ever-evolving Western Conference.
One of the biggest needs for the Thunder is finding another table setter with scoring juice both on and off the ball. A name like Jared McCain slots in nicely to fill this role as a complement to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams with his movement shooting while maximizing the Thunder's secondary unit with his playmaking chops and on-ball scoring.
Perhaps the biggest team need from the outside looking in is the Thunder’s frontcourt depth. Oklahoma City could add a few interesting big men around their range namely DaRon Holmes II who is a perfect modern big man with his outside shooting, play-finishing inside the arc and versatile defense. The Thunder will be in search of a backup big man who can pass, dribble and shoot a combination a little trickier to find but Holmes would allow OKC to stick to their style while elongating their depth in the front court.
Another underrated need for Oklahoma City would be a true DAWG on their roster. Too often against the Mavericks, the lights were too bright, the Thunder were not athletic enough and they were shy to take open jumpers. While some of this will come with development and getting to that stage again, they could use a another fearless athlete on their roster.
OKC Thunder Picks in the 2024 NBA Draft
- No. 12
Scouting Reports
- Cody Williams
- Devin Carter
- Zach Edey
- Tyler Smith
- Jared McCain
- Kyle Filipowski
- Harrison Ingram
- Johnny Furphy
- Donovan Clingan
- Dalton Knecht
- Tristan da Silva
- Stephon Castle
- Yves Missi
- DaRon Holmes II
- PJ Hall
- Tidjane Salaun
Known Workouts
* Tristian Enaruna, Cleveland State forward
* Tidjane Salaun, France forward
* Clarence Daniels, New Hampshire forward
* D.J. Jeffries, Mississippi State forward
* Tyler Smith, G League Ignite forward
* Jared McCain, Duke guard
* Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M guard
* Jarod Lucas, Nevada guard
* KJ Jones II, Emmanuel guard
* Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco forward
* Jack Gohlke, Oakland guard
* DJ Horne, NC State guard
* Sam Griffin, Wyoming guard
* Jermaine Couisnard, Oregon guard
* Malik Hall, Michigan State forward
* Malevy Leons, Bradley forward
* Quinten Post, Boston College center
* Armel Traore, France forward
* Ron Holland, G League Ignite forward
* Trentyn Flowers, NBL’s Adelaide 36ers guard
* Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois guard
* Jameer Nelson Jr., TCU guard
* Jamal Shead, Houston guard
* Babacar Sane, G League Ignite forward
* Dillon Jones, Weber State forward
* Kyle Filipowski, Duke center
* Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh guard
* Ajay Mitchell, UC Santa Barbara guard
* Isaac Jones, Washington State center
Mock Drafts
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked to plenty of players in Mock Drafts, the latest round of mocks has a bit of a scattered response.
- ESPN: Nikola Topic
- Draft Digest: Tidjane Salaun
- CBS: Ron Holland
- USA Today: Tidjane Salaun
- The Ringer: Zach Edey
- Yahoo: Carlton Carrington
- The Athletic: Carlton Carrington
Predictions
- Derek Parker, Publisher: Cody Williams
- Nick Crain, Publisher: Kyshawn George
- Rylan Stiles, Beat Writer: DaRon Holmes II
- Kade Kimble, Staff Writer: Carlton Carrington
- Ross Lovelace, Staff Writer: Tristan da Silva
- Ivan White, Staff Writer: Zach Edey
- Randall Sweet, Staff Writer: Tidjane Salaun
