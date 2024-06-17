Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Have Plenty of Options in 2024 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder control the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and with many options at their disposal, top decision-maker Sam Presti should have little trouble plugging gaps on their roster at the late June draft.
The benefit to the Thunder's position is the amount of flexibility they enjoy both internally and with this crop of prospects. Oklahoma City could realistically move up or down the draft board while also parking at 12 to find value. With a roster of players that can play multiple positions, it does not lock them into a certain archetype they must hit on in the draft.
With this current group of prospects, the Thunder will enjoy high-upside and highly productive options no matter the position or archetype they settle on.
Perhaps the Thunder want to grab another guard this time a table setter with scoring chops - look no further than Jared McCain or Carlton Carrington. Although, making intensity, rebounding and defense is what they want from a guard - Meet Devin Carter.
If the only position group to look at is the big man spot as the Thunder will attempt to sure up their frontcourt depth, DaRon Holmes II, Kyle Filipowski, Tyler Smith and Yves Missi make various interesting cases.
Then you have no shortage of opportunistic upside swings such as Tidjane Salaun, could Nikola Topic slide due to injury? Why is Ron Holland all the sudden available at No. 12 on draft night? Oklahoma City holding the infrastructure to foster development and luxury of roster spots to boot puts them in position to capitalize on any draft night curve balls.
Atop all the options at No. 12, the Thunder have the trade chips to gain even more selections on draft night should there be a reason to - especially if they want to buy into the second round currently without a day two selection in their arsenal.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder rumors will continue to heat up as the NBA Draft and offseason approach, perhaps as soon as tonight as the expectation around the NBA is for a ton of reports to come out in short order after the NBA Finals wrap up.
- The Thunder could see former players Al Horford and Svi Mykhailiuk earn an NBA Championship ring tonight should they finish off the Mavericks in Game 5.
- Isaiah Hartenstein has often been tied to the OKC Thunder, though, many believe the New York Knicks will make sure they lock him up this summer according to the latest report from Hoops Hype.
- One of the latest NBA Mock Drafts had a high-upside guard landing in Bricktown which could give a facelift to the bench unit.

