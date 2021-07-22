Thunder Draft: Potential Trades to Get Into Top Five

Oklahoma City has assembled the assets to move anywhere within the 2021 NBA Draft, make and could be ready to make a big splash.

Just one week away, the 2021 NBA Draft is closing in.

Oklahoma City has stockpiled plenty an unprecedented amount of draft assets, but likely won’t be planning on using all of those to grab prospects. The Thunder will likely consolidate picks and theoretically have enough to go wherever they please.

The questions are when, for who and how much are they willing to give?

Over the past week, SI Thunder has mocked up trades for Oklahoma City to get each of the top five selections. Here's what it will take for OKC to get into the top-five:

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most unlikely of all options, it seems Oklahoma State standout Cade Cunningham is a lock to be a Piston. But Oklahoma City does have the resources to grab the pick. It might take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or nine first round draft picks, but OKC has the capital to get a deal done.

Another unlikely scenario, the Rockets seem to have their eyes set on the Ignite’s Jalen Green, but they’re also fairly far our from contention. If Presti was to offer a vast amount of prospects or picks, Houston might oblige.

USC's Evan Mobley. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports

Possibly OKC’s best shot at trading up, the Cavaliers don’t yet seem to have a favorite prospect at No. 3. Evan Mobley should be the clear choice, but with an already solid front court, Cleveland has options. They’ve also reportedly been enamored with lower prospects.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors are certainly starting to make it interesting. Reports have surfaced that Toronto could be interested in taking Scottie Barnes, who had yet to crack the top five previous to a couple weeks ago. It could be smokescreen, but should Toronto opt not to draft Jalen Suggs, a route could be open for the Thunder to grab him.

Flordia State prospect Scottie Barnes. Matt Cashore / USA TODAY Sports

While giving up a ton of assets just to jump one spot, it is still possible. Scottie Barnes getting picked by Orlando at No. 5 seems inevitable, but if OKC was dead set on him, there could be potential pathways to grab him anyways.