Thunder Draft: Top Targets in Round Two Worth Trading For
For the first time ever the NBA Draft has been split up into a two-day event with the second round not kicking off until 3 P.M. CT on Thursday after the first 30 selections flew off the board on Wednesday.
This allows for NBA teams to take a beat, reshuffle their draft boards and be able to strategize how to find those valuable second-round steals - which continue to grow in value given the need for teams to find cost-controlled talent under the new CBA.
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter day two without a second-round pick after selecting Nikola Topic at pick No. 12 and trading back into the first round to grab Dillon Jones by sending five future second-round picks to the New York Knicks for pick No. 26.
Clearly, Sam Presti has the assets to swoop in and pluck away second-round picks should he find value on the board on Thursday.
As the first round came to a close, there is still plenty of talented prospects available. Should the Thunder look to trade back into the draft these are some prospects to keep a close eye on.
Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco
The Oklahoma City Thunder have worked out Mogbo and he seemed to impress the organization. Mogbo would help address the Thunder’s frontcourt depth issues despite being just 6-foot-6 he is a scalable defender that can score at will inside the arc as a play finisher. To help compensate for the lack of pure height, Mogbo understands how to fully utilize his 7-foot-2 wingspan and 217-pound frame.
Averaging 14 points, 14 rebounds, a block and two steals a game the high-level athlete with an elite-level motor can get it done on both ends of the floor.
While he has never shot the ball at any level, he can do everything else on the floor including play make at a high level and cap off plays as a screener, cutter and in the dunker spot.
Johnny Furphy, Kansas
After having a chance to land in the first round the Jayhawker slid to day two, Furphy still has shooting upside to go along with his feel for the game as a savvy cutter, the ability to seal off defenders and catch high to finish around the rim with hideable defense. Furphy has been tied to Oklahoma City in other reports.
Tyler Smith, G League Ignite
Another big man that fits the modern game as a floor-spacing connective playmaker who has defensive potential especially if he arrives in an organization with such a focus on player development. Smith has been in for a workout with Oklahoma City.
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Filipowski is a name many Bricktown observers clamor for the Thunder to take, a jack of all trades master of none big man that shows a touch of playmaking, a touch of shooting, a touch of play finishing around the rim, and a touch of grey on defense. The perfectly average big man suffered a first-round tumble down boards but the value of having him in the second round certainly changes the conversation for teams.
Harrison Ingram, UNC
Ingram is perhaps the most Thunder-y player in the draft. A pro-ready pass, dribble, shoot option with versatile defensive chops the UNC product would help Oklahoma City win games right away.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.