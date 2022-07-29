Vince Rozman Brings OKC Thunder Promising Future Draft Classes

The Oklahoma City Thunder have 15 first-round and 13 second-round picks between now and the 2029 draft. While having a stash of draft capital is important, so is executing on those selections.

Earlier this week, the Thunder upgraded the scouting department to ensure this happens.

Oklahoma City has reportedly come to an agreement with Vince Rozman as the team’s new Vice President of Identification and Intelligence.

Prior to joining the Thunder, he was assistant GM for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rozman had spent more than 15 years with the team, starting as an intern and working his way up to an executive.

One of the best talent evaluators in the league, Rozman is perhaps best at finding talent later in the draft. Most recently, he found steals in both Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed.

The Thunder will have many picks to be made outside of the lottery over the next decade, meaning hitting on those prospects to enhance the team will be key.

The further you get from the lottery, the more difficult it is to find legitimate contributors. As the Thunder continue to rebuild, they’ll need to make every pick count.

With the addition of Rozman, the future looks even brighter in Oklahoma City. The already solid young core will only improve as time goes on.

