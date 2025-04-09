Why the OKC Thunder Should Consider Drafting Florida's Walter Clayton Jr.
There hasn't been much for Oklahoma City Thunder fans to complain about this season.
The team is currently 65-14, boasting a staggering lead in the Western Conference and the best record in the NBA. OKC has been one of the league's best defensive teams all season, and has received an MVP-level season from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the first All-Star berth of Jalen Williams' career.
Even the team's bench unit has been filled with solid contributors at times this season. Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso, among others, have all been impactful for Mark Daigneault and company.
One of the few concerns around the Thunder, however, is the team's lack of consistent scoring off the bench. Wiggins has had his moments, but Oklahoma City could use another consistent scoring threat in the second unit.
The 2025 NBA Draft class may have the perfect player to fill that role for Sam Presti.
Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. led the team to a national title as the Gators' leading scorer, and could project as a solid option off the bench in the NBA. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Clayton averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 2024-25.
The senior guard shot 44.8% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc while taking nearly eight 3-point attempts per game.
With soft touch around the rim, a solid perimeter shot and active hands on defense, Clayton could seemingly be a good fit in Daigneault's system.
Clayton is currently projected to be a late first or early second round pick, meaning the Thunder could potentially stay in their initial draft position or trade back and possibly still add the Florida star.
Of course, Oklahoma City already has a number of guards on the roster and may not want to use another draft pick on a ball handler. Ajay Mitchell apeared to be in the midst of a solid rookie season for OKC prior to a toe injury that has sidelined him for most of the season.
If Mitchell is healthy, he may assume the role that Clayton could potentially fill, making the Gators' standout's skillset less valuable for the Thunder.
Still, Clayton has proven that he knows how to win games and perform when his number is called. If Oklahoma City feels it is in need of another scorer in the second unit, Clayton seems like a viable candidate.
