3 Most Exciting Matchups for OKC Thunder in 2025-26
August is the worst month on the calendar for any NBA fan. The dead of the offseason is finally here. While basketball has nearly turned into a year-round sport, there is still an August lull each season to offer just a small break in the hustle and bustle of life in the Association.
The only thing to look forward to is the yearly release of the regular season slate, which traditionally breaks in the middle of the month.
The Oklahoma City Thunder should be heavily featured on the League's showcase dates. Such as Opening Night, Christmas, MLK Jr. Day and plenty of National TV tilts.
Ahead of having paper in hand and examining every matchup on a docket that will control this scribe's life for the next 10 months, let's dive into the top three Thunder matchups for the upcoming season.
1) Denver Nuggets
This was the best playoff matchup of the entire postseason a year ago. The Oklahoma City Thunder battled the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game second-round series that sparked a title run for the Bricktown ballers.
Despite Denver's fleeting health and shallow roster, the Nuggets were able to push the Thunder harder than any other squad behind legendary big man Nikola Jokic, Swiss Army Knife Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray.
This offseason, after falling just short with a roster of that resembled more a M.A.S.H. unit than a championship contender, the Nuggets got to work in a big way.
Bringing in Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valalanciunas and the return of Bruce Brown helps solve Denver's depth disparity in this battle, while swapping Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson offers an upgrade to the Nuggets' playoff run.
Denver has put itself in the driver's seat to dethrone Oklahoma City this year, which would continue a trend of parity in the NBA that the league has never seen before.
As divisional foes, these two teams will face off four times this season, each game sure to offer high-level roundball.
2) Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were another major winner of the offseason. After rattling off 52 wins a season ago, Houston solidified itself as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Though no one considered them true contenders and being ousted in the first round proved that.
Houston was like a yapping Yorkie in a dog park full of pitbulls a season ago but now brings in NBA legend Kevin Durant, flanked by a talented young core headlined by Alprene Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson.
The Rockets defense a year ago was stellar, they are coached by one of the best bench bosses in the league and now finally have the go-to bucket getter they desperately needed.
Houston also brought in quality role player Dorian Finney-Smith and added to its front-court depth with Clint Capela. All while keeping the powder dry for more additions at the trade deadline if the Rockets go that route.
3) Cleveland Cavaliers
This matchup will only happen twice next season, which almost makes it more exciting. A year ago, these were the two best regular-season squads in the NBA. So much so that the league itself rolled out the red carpet to promote the small markets facing off in an unprecedented fashion.
Cleveland is viewed as the favorite to win the East and punch its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since LeBron James skipped town.
This matchup offers fun positional battles with Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going toe-to-toe, the dueling double-big lineups of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein facing off against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Cleveland brought in Lonzo Ball who at his best can be a defense-ace for a back court with flaws on that end of the floor and make this matchup even more eye-popping as the Cavs attempt to slow down the scoring punch of Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.