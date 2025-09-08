3 Storylines to Keep an Eye on During OKC Thunder Training Camp
It may be premature to say the NBA season is just around the corner, but the upcoming season is looming.
The 2025-26 campaign starts on Oct. 2 with a handful of international preseason contests. The regular season kicks off on Oct. 21, with Oklahoma City meeting Houston at the Paycom Center.
Even before the preseason starts, though, training camp will kick off around the NBA in late September. This time period gives rookies, free agents or players who were traded an opportunity to get time on the court with their new teammates and coaches ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Here are three storylines to watch for during the Thunder's 2025 training camp.
Young players finding a spot in the rotation
Even after winning an NBA title last season, the Thunder are looking to incorporate multiple young players into the team's rotation in 2025-26.
After 2024 lottery pick Nikola Topic missed the entire 2024-25 season, the Serbian guard is healthy once again, and will challenge for a spot in Oklahoma City's lineup. Topic looked solid in the summer league, especially as a playmaker, but still needs to become a more consistent scorer and defender to earn significant minutes for OKC.
Alongside Topic, 2024 second-round pick Ajay Mitchell appears to be in line for a bigger role this season after a toe injury derailed what was a strong start to the season for Mitchell. Even after coming back from his ailment, the talented scoring guard earned first-quarter minutes in the NBA Finals for Mark Daigneault's team.
Depsite Topic and Mitchell's talent, the Thunder have a deep roster, meaning the two will have to prove in training camp that they are worthy of a spot in the rotation.
Will Dieng finally step up?
It seems unlikely that Ousmane Dieng breaks out into more than a decent option off the bench, but the former lottery pick could still develop into a solid role player for OKC.
Dieng's time appears to be running out, though, as his contract will expire after the 2025-26 season, making the French wing player a restricted free agent. At 6-foot-10 and more than 220 pounds, Dieng has the size to be an impact player for the Thunder, but hasn't been consistent enough to earn a spot in the team's rotation.
Dieng may be able to step up and take some of the minutes created by Thomas Sorber's injury, however, if he has a solid showing in training camp. In 2024-25, the 22-year-old tallied 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds, averaging 10.9 minutes per game across 37 appearances.
How is Jalen Williams' recovery?
Following the Thunder's victory against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City revealed that star wing Jalen Williams played the team's entire playoff run with a ligament tear in his wrist.
Williams underwent surgery to repair the injury, and has been recovering in a cast over the offseason. Fortunatly for the Thunder, OKC's second option was able to deliver during the playoffs despite a torn ligament, but Oklahoma City will need Williams healthy for the 2025-26 campaign.
All signs indicate that Williams should be ready for the start of the upcoming season, but training camp will give observers an opportunity to see first hand how the 24-year-old is handling his injury.
