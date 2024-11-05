3 Takeaways From the OKC Thunder’s Seventh-Straight Double-Digit Win
The Thunder have won seven straight, and they’ve shown no signs of stopping.
On Monday, Oklahoma City beat the Orlando Magic 102-86 to move to 7-0 this season and improve on the best start in team history. With Paolo Banchero out for an extended period, the Magic continued to struggle in his absence, and the Thunder took advantage of it.
With a strong opening frame, the Thunder led by 13 at the end of the first quarter. Continuing their early season dominance, the Thunder’s lead stayed at double figures for the rest of the contest, ballooning to as high as 26 in the third quarter.
That 26-point lead was thanks to a 13-1 run to close the third, with Isaiah Joe’s three 3-pointers in that stretch shutting the door on Orlando.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
OKC could have three all-stars
Oklahoma City wasted no time building a lead against Orlando on Monday night, and Jalen Williams’ offense was a significant reason why. In the opening minutes, Williams hit seemingly any shot he wanted to take and was an early catalyst for the Thunder, scoring 19 in the first half.
Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren’s paint presence was again a key for Oklahoma City. The second-year big man had nine rebounds and a couple of blocks against a depleted Orlando frontcourt.
Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will make the All-Star game again this season without a problem. And as the Thunder ascend toward title contention, he is unlikely to be alone on that mid-February weekend.
The Thunder might be historically good
The Thunder are on their first seven-game winning streak since 2019 and show no signs of slowing down. While the streak itself will come to an end at some point, the Thunder’s place at No. 1 in the West might not change.
Oklahoma City’s defense has been stifling all season and allowed only 86 points against Orlando. For most defensive teams, one offensive outburst in the third quarter on a rough night might be enough to get that team a win. When the Thunder did that on Monday, the game quickly got out of reach.
Oklahoma City prided itself last season on winning in various ways. This season, the Thunder look even better and have won in only one way: in a blowout.
OKC needs to clean up its offense
The Thunder’s defense has been the best in the league through two weeks, but their offense is still a bit of a work in progress. The season is early, and the issues aren’t all that concerning, but a better offense could be what pushes the Thunder over the top.
Against the Magic, the Thunder shot 38.7% from 3-point range, which is an area they have improved in since the first week of the season. However, the Thunder had a season-high 15 turnovers, which hurt their ability to get into a sustained rhythm on that end. Of course, the Thunder won the turnover battle as they have in every game this year, so it again didn’t matter.
As the Thunder rose to the No. 1 seed in the west last season, they had a top 5 defense and offense. Through seven games, they look like a near-lock to have the league’s top defense. Yet, the offense will take some time to get back to an elite level.
The Thunder’s ability to win sloppy games and make every game a little sloppy has been a defining factor so far this season. As long as the Thunder can continue to make life difficult on opposing offenses, their often overwhelming talent will shine through on the other end.
On Wednesday, the Thunder will play a repeat opponent for the first time this season when it tips off in Denver against the Nuggets in an opening night rematch.
