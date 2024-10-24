3 Things OKC Thunder Must Do To Accomplish Title Goals
Everyone is making their NBA title picks this week, and a popular selection has been the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite their youth and inexperience, the Thunder have all the pieces needed to contend this season.
Though, to reach these lofty goals, the Thunder will have to accomplish three key things.
1) Up the 3-Point Volume
This has been the talk of training camp in Oklahoma City, with Mark Daigneault going as far as to call out rising star Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins by name - however, it is not just that duo that has seen a 3-point mindset change.
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not only has a refine jump shot which looks not only smoother but quicker, but was launching triples in exhibition play. For the Thunder to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy, they must up the 3-point volume and walk the walk after talking the talk.
A year ago, Oklahoma City was the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA by percentages, but ranked just 16th in attempts per game. Even at the cost of a few percentage points, the Thunder have to increase their attempts.
2) Rising Stars Take a Leap
For all the noise about the Thunder's improvements this season - which have been great, the team truly bolstered a 57 win unit - when push comes to shove in the postseason it is a star driven league.
Oklahoma City is leaning on a bonafide superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and a pair of rising stars - Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren - who will be in their second ever playoff run after falling short against Dallas in the second round of last postseason.
The additions will be moot if the Thunder do not see Williams and Holmgren produce at a No. 2 and No. 3 scoring options in the playoffs.
Though, there is reason to believe that flip will switch. Already in the preseason, the Thunder have enjoyed a more aggressive offensive approach from each youngster. if that trend continues this team will be able to reach the NBA Finals and battle for the Larry O'Brien trophy.
3) Capitalize on Closing Lineup Flexibility
Mark Daigneault has been incredible since taking over as the Thunder bench boss and if there is one thing everyone knows the sideline pacer will do it is experiment. Now, he actually has the tools to mix and match a closing lineup that can be effective in every situation.
Playing a large team down the stretch of a game? Have Holmgren share the floor with Isaiah Hartenstein. If the offense is lagging behind? Lean all in on Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso - two sharpshooters from beyond the arc - surronding Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Jalen Williams.
Desperate for a stop in the end? Get funky with your defenders like Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren all sharing the floor together with one of Jalen Williams or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in there.
There are plenty of options and knowing Daigneault's background of tinkering, it feels like a key to success this season will be the fluidity of the closing lineups - whereas most teams lean on their "best five" every night regardless of situation, the Thunder can create advantages with an ever-changing closing group.
