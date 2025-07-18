5 Options for OKC Thunder Final Two Way Spot
The Oklahoma City Thunder still has an open two-way spot. With a set roster of 15 standard NBA contracts, all that was left for the Bricktown ballers was to fill out the three two-way slots.
One of the deals went to the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooks Barnhizer and another was saved for seven-footer Branden Carlson, who impressed a year ago in the same capacity for Oklahoma City during an injury-riddled stretch of the season.
This third two-way deal doesn't project to be a factor at the varsity level. While two-way players can play up to 50 games at the NBA level, the Thunder's crowded rotation as is makes this move more important for the OKC Blue than the Thunder.
Still, the third two-way player will make a massive impact for the Thunder's organization. Oklahoma City will need to assign key players to the Blue in order to find minutes and developmental paths while managing a load championship-caliber roster.
The key thing to look for when trying to nail down options for this spot is how they can functionally play with the Blue in a complementary style of possible assignees. If somehow, the third two-way bursts onto the scene and beats the door down for NBA minutes, that is just a cherry on top of the sundae for the Thunder –– Though, extremely unlikely.
1) Chris Youngblood, G
The Oklahoma City Thunder has seen Youngblood be the best non-rostered performer for them at NBA Summer League. The rookie out of Alabama has a leg up due to possessing a high-end NBA trait from day one, his 3-point shooting.
Youngblood is not only a high-quality stationary catch and shoot shooter, but is able to relocate and knock down triples on the move as well as rise up off the dribble in transition. Not only is 3-point shooting a valuable skill at any level of basketball, it is especially valuable for the Thunder, who need floor spacers and play finishers, especially at the G League level, for the potential assignees to work with.
The rookie competes defensively with an energizer style of play despite average at best results. However, the Thunder are no strangers to developing defensive chops, especially with the best defensive staff in the league, headlined by OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods.
Take Isaiah Joe for example, in a similar spot as Youngblood coming out of the University of Arkansas. After a few seasons in Bricktown, because of Joe's work ethic and the Thunder's coaching staff, he is an average or slightly above average defender with his newfound understanding of footwork and leverage, despite his physical limitations at his size.
Youngblood has a chance to make himself a legit NBA player, especially if the defense reaches passable levels, having already an NBA-level 3-point shot to work with. The Thunder's third two-way spot would be beneficial to both parties.
While no one should expect heavy minutes for whoever Sam Presti inks in this slot, at least Youngblood has a selling point for Mark Daigneault to toss him out there when the team needs a jump start from beyond the arc throughout the course of the 82-game marathon.
2) Jazian Gortman, G
Gortman was one of the best players in the NBA G League a year ago at putting pressure on the rim to get downhill. His assortment of layups allowed him to navigate the trees inside and finish at the cup at a 56% clip while opening up passing lanes for the guard to spray out to teammates.
For the Legends, Gortman averaged 18 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two stocks (steals + blocks) per game while shooting 44% from the floor, 26% from beyond the arc and 81% from the charity stripe.
His skillset overlaps with the Blue's current best player, Jahmi'us Ramsey, making Gortman a bit redundant. However, Kameron Woods has not been shy in bringing Ramsey off the bench as a fiery scorer for his secondary unit and staggering these two guards would let the Blue play a consistent style and open the floor up for the off-ball players the Thunder will hope to develop down there on assignments while maximizing the Blue's talent pool.
3) Zakai Zeigler
Zeigler is an incredibly scrappy defender, an absolute hound dog capable of causing chaos for the opposition and pushing the floor in transition. He has Thunder DNA pumping through his veins. The only problem? He stands 5-foot-9 and is vastly undersized, despite his play making up for it.
However, as the third two-way on a loaded roster, Zeigler will primarily earn minutes with the OKC Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, where his suffocating defense and table-setting ability on offense will not only shine for Kameron Woods' club but help the Thunder develop their G League assignees on both ends.
At Tennessee, Zeigler produced nearly a point per possession in isolation and as a pick-and-roll ball handler, while converting at the rim at a 54% clip despite his size and knocking down catch-and-shoot looks at a 33% clip.
Defensively, though, is where he made his money. He used his leverage to play under go-to scorers and held matchups to just 28% when attempting jump shots, and when he was tried 41 times at the rim only let his opponent convert at a 26% clip, which ranks in the 98th percentile.
The Volunteer guard ranked in the 93rd percentile defending spot-up scorers and limited isolation attempts to producing just 0.6 points per possession while being the Vols' stopper.
In the Summer League with the Detroit Pistons, Zeigler is averaging 10 points (A point per possession), nearly a rebound, a steal, two assists per game on 40/50/100 shooting splits.
His motor is off the charts, his physicality is second to none despite his frame and he can carve out a long-term role in the NBA G League as a useful developmental player. Those are all great qualities to have as a third two-way option.
4) Malevy Leons
The Oklahoma City Thunder already own Leons' G League rights and unless he snags a two-way deal elsewhere, he should be returning to the OKC Blue should he wish to stay in the G League as opposed to going overseas, as his former teammate Alex Ducas did.
Having Leons' G League rights puts him behind the eight ball when it comes to nabbing this two-way deal. While Leons is a better, more proven player than some listed above him, this spot is all about the G League. The Thunder should seldom need to lean on this third two-way to soak up any NBA minutes.
Passing over Leons for this spot allows them to bring in another new face to the Blue while retaining all that the swingman provides.
However, the assurance of inking Leons is still appealing due to him fitting the Thunder's system like a glove. As an off ball player offensively, the swingman thrives at cutting to the rim, working the dunker spot and sets above-average screens for his size. Defensively, his relentless competitiveness allows him to make plays on that end and stack stops for Oklahoma City.
5) Erik Reynolds II
The Oklahoma City Thunder brought in Reynolds II to Summer League and while he hasn't made a massive impact on the Thunder's Summer club yet, he does fit the mold of past two-way rostered guards.
A bit undersized but a complete bucket-getter, becoming the all-time leading scorer at Saint Joseph's during his four-year college career.
Last season, the Senior guard averaged 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and 1.2 stocks (steals + blocks) per game while shooting 38% from the floor, 30% from beyond the arc and 85% from the charity stripe.
Reynolds was a plus pick-and-roll ball handler turning in 0.822 points per possession in that setting to couple with his 1.044 points per possession coming off screens. In his Junior season, Reynolds II shot 38% off the catch, converted at the rim at 53% clip and hitting jumpers off the bounce at a 37% rate.
A functional pick-and-poll guard who can also space the floor as an outside shooter would make the OKC Blue a more functional team and provide capable lead guard play for the Thunder's developmental projects.
Honorable Mention: Payton Sandfort, G
Sandfort was signed to an E10 contract following the NBA Draft with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Iowa product was a sharpshooter in college, capable of extending his range nearly to half-court from beyond the arc. An interesting player who had more draft buzz following his Junior season before returning to school and battling through injuries.
The Oklahoma City Thunder seem to really value Sandfort, who is currently in a sling after shoulder surgery, which will sideline him for the near future. It wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie start with the OKC Blue before eventually making his way to a two-way pact in Bricktown.