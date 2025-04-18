Aaron Wiggins Primed for Breakout Postseason
Aaron Wiggins leveled up his offensive game greatly from last season to now.
He established himself as a viable and consistent scoring option, hitting benchmarks like his first-ever 40-point game, multiple 30-point performances and averaged a career-best 12 points on just under 23 minutes per game. He nearly doubled his scoring average despite having his efficiency dip slightly, also improving in the rebound, assist and steals categories.
Wiggins turned some heads locally and nationally, and now as he heads into the second postseason of his career, the 26-year old is primed to have a breakout run with Oklahoma City as theirs was cut short last year versus the Dallas Mavericks.
Wiggins will be integral for the Thunder throughout this stretch, providing versatility offensively and offering cushion for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams when the offense may slow down.
Last playoffs, Wiggins didn't quite leave as large as an offensive stamp on the games as he'd like, certainly against the Dallas Mavericks as Oklahoma City struggled offensively at times. Averaging 6.5 points across six games, Wiggins shot nicely from the field at 45.2% but dipped from 3-point range shooting just 28.6% from that area. He couldn't quite playmake to the best of his ability either, averaging a half assist per game.
He could have the opportunity to amend that series performance against the Mavericks again in the first round of this year's playoffs, as the Thunder await either the Memphis Grizzlies or Dallas.
Either way, as Oklahoma City will see several different defenses throughout what is anticipated to be a deep playoff run, Wiggins will be relied upon as a heavy scoring option when the focus is geared toward Gilgeous-Alexander, of course, and the surrounding cast. He'll be needed as a slasher, a runner in transition and certainly a open shooter who can knock it down consistently from 3-point range.
As the Thunder await its first-round opponent, Wiggins and his teammates will be gearing up for its first postseason contest of the season at noon on Sunday.