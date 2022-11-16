Aaron Wiggins Proving He Belongs in Thunder Core

Aaron Wiggins’ recent uptick in minutes and Oklahoma City’s impressive stretch of play is no coincidence. He makes the Thunder better every time he’s on the floor.

The second-year wing from Maryland has the second highest plus-minus on the team at plus-4.8 average on the season, and clearly the highest of anyone playing meaningful minutes. Oklahoma City has won all four contests that Wiggins has started in, too. In his lone start against the Raptors last week, he poured in 17 points and seven assists.

With guards like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, an elite slasher on the floor has been the most effective form of offense. The Thunder have a variety of unique slashers, but Wiggins’ high I.Q. and elite athleticism open up a world of potential. Many people don’t understand just how springy Wiggins is until he makes a highlight play of the year.

He’s a reliable 3-point shooter at 35% and is a very underrated defender. On nights when Wiggins starts and plays heavy minutes, he and Lu Dort are able to rotate defensive assignments.

He also has impressive body control when he puts his head down to drive to the basket. Wiggins puts together some impressive, acrobatic finishes and makes it look smooth and easy. He’s an efficient scorer at the rim.

On a young Thunder team with lots of different players that can do many different things, consistency will be a big way for Wiggins to separate himself from the rest of the pack. The second-year wing can earn more playing time on the floor just by being reliable when the Thunder need him to step up. He’s done just that so far, whether it be spot-starts or coming off the bench and bringing instant energy. Wherever Wiggins has been used, he’s excelled, and that’s why his minutes are trending up.

