Ajay Mitchell Will Be Crucial in OKC Thunder Rotation This Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder built a championship roster by finding diamonds in the rough. Players such as guards Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and forward Jaylin Williams were added to the team through moves within the margins.
Second-round draft picks, undrafted free-agent signings and waiver pickups built the depth of the 2025 champions. The No. 38 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, guard Ajay Mitchell, appeared to be another Sam Presti hidden gem throughout his 38-game rookie season.
Mitchell averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals in 16.6 minutes per game last season. He missed three months after undergoing surgery on Jan. 10 for a great toe injury. Mitchell was No. 9 on the NBA's Kia Rookie Ladder on Jan. 1, shortly before suffering the injury.
The Thunder added additional options for depth throughout the offseason and draft, but if Mitchell continues to improve, he will contend for a bench facilitator position in the Thunder rotation. Furthermore, 2024 No. 12 pick Nikola Topic and Joe will contest Mitchell for playing time this season.
Mitchell showcased his potential as a facilitator in NBA Summer League. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game through six games of action. He was named both a Salt Lake Summer League Standout and a member of the NBA 2K26 Summer League All-Tournament Team for his performance.
Mitchell utilizes his high basketball IQ and crafty offensive game to drive to the paint and set up others for open looks around the perimeter. He is an above-average jump shooter, sitting at 38.3% from behind the arc, which gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams yet another viable jump shooting option to play alongside.
Mitchell was breaking out before his injury last season. In seven games between Dec. 23, 2024, and Jan. 3, he averaged 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 57.4% and 44.4% from three.
In his first career start against the Charlotte Hornets, Mitchell scored 10 points and his chemistry playing off of Gilgeous-Alexander looked exceptional. With an extended run in 2025-26, his full potential as a great lead bench facilitator will be unlocked.
Mitchell declined to participate in EuroBasket for the Belgium National Team to recover and prepare for the upcoming season and training camp with the Thunder.
After an offseason full of basketball and recovery, Mitchell is poised to take on a bigger role for the Thunder this season. The second-year guard will prove to be valuable in one of the deepest rotations in the Association.
