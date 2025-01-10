OKC Thunder Rookie Ajay Mitchell Undergoes Surgery, injury Timeline
On Jan. 3 against the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Ajay Mitchell left the contest early due to a right great toe sprain. That has sidelined him for a week now, with the Thunder already missing Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso to a hip fracture and hip strain, respectively.
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Mitchell's toe injury would require surgery that will sideline him for a massive chunk of the regular season. While the OKC Thunder expect him to return at some point this season, it will not be any time soon. He will be re-evaluated in 10-to-12 weeks.
Mitchell had been a stand-out rookie, an instant impact for Mark Daigneault's rotation since opening night as the OKC Thunder navigate through injuries. While the rookie has risen to the occasion when called upon, it was always unclear what his minute load would look like once the Thunder had to find time for a healthy roster, as Caruso and Holmgren eventually return to the hardwood.
The reality of the situation is, that there are not magically more minutes to be found when the Thunder get healthy - each game lasts just 48 - and someone had to see their share decline in favor of the top two rotational pieces upon return.
While this is a blow to Oklahoma City in the short term, when healthy it will be easier for the Thunder to navigate.
This season, Mitchell has averaged an impressive 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 stocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 43 percent from the 3-point line and 84 percent from the charity stripe as he got there a shocking amount (1.0 attempts per game off the bench).
