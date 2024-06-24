Alex Caruso 'Caught Off Guard' By Trade to OKC Thunder
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a win-now move. Fresh off a 57-win season, the Thunder became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, winning their first playoff series since 2016 and earning just their second sweep in franchise history.
Despite the success of their 2023-24 campaign, it was clear that they reached a crossroads with their former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey. The ultra-talented guard was playing in a role not suited for him and often looked like OKC was trying to fit a square peg through a round hole.
Entering a contract year, Giddey was going to be a contributor to the Thunder's bench mob which led the 21-year-old to inquire about a trade - OKC top executive Sam Presti acted fast in shipping him to the Windy City in favor of defensive ace Alex Caruso.
The 30-year-old champion was set to go hit golf balls back at home in Austin, Tex. but before leaving for the links, Caruso's phone was sent ablaze from his agent, then by Presti, with teammates, friends and family to follow.
"I was caught a little off guard," Caruso admitted at his introductory press conference to local media in Oklahoma City.
Despite hearing some of the rumblings of trade rumors, the defensive ace did not know when to expect that call to uproot his life to a new city. However, Caruso expressed comfortability in familiarity throughout his press conference.
