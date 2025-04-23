Alex Caruso Proving his Value for OKC Thunder in NBA Playoffs
The Oklahoma City Thunder made two crucial additions after losing to the Dallas Mavericks to end a strong 2023-24 campaign.
In addition to inking free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year deal that seems to have paid off well for OKC already, Sam Presti and company traded Josh Giddey to Chicago in exchange for Alex Caruso.
When the Thunder acquired Caruso, the team's fans and national media members alike agreed that the former All-Defense honoree would be a better fit in Oklahoma City than the former No. 6 overall pick.
Giddey wasn't a strong perimeter shooter, and didn't have the same defensive skill set as Caruso. As a result, the former lottery pick was singled out on both ends of the court in OKC. Chicago have Giddey an opportunity to start fresh as a primary ball handler, while Caruso went to a team in search of his skill set.
During the regular season, Caruso may not have made as much of an impact as some observers expected, especially in comparison to a solid campaign from Giddey. Caruso started just three games for the Thunder this season, the second fewest of his eight-year career.
Caruso played in more than 55 games four of the past five season, but appeared in just 54 contests this season, averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc.
Giddey, on the other hand, tallied 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range. Giddey's strong showing this season led some observers on social media to declare that the Bulls "won" the trade.
While the trade's true winner has yet to be determined, Caruso has been stellar in his first two postseason games with the Thunder. In Game 1, the Texas A&M product contributed four assists and three rebounds in 12 minutes of action, playing excellent defense that helped the Thunder outscore Memphis by 30 points during his time on the floor.
In Game 2, Caruso finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, once again playing incredible defense. OKC outscored the Grizzlies by 18 points with Caruso on the floor in Game 2.
As the postseason progresses, having a lockdown defender who can knock down 3-point shots will be crucial for the Thunder. Through two games, Caruso has proven to be exactly that.
Additionally, the two-time All-Defense honoree is the only player on Oklahoma City's roster with championship experience, which could also be vital for OKC down the line.
