All Streaming Services OKC Thunder Fans Need to Watch 2025-26 Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA a year ago. The Bricktown ballers rattled off 68 wins in the regular season, with a historic point differential, the best-ever cross-conference record in NBA history and home court advantage throughout the Thunder's eventual Championship run.
After hoisting the team's first Larry O'Brien trophy, the NBA has finally made the decision to spotlight the Thunder with its showcase dates on Opening Night, Christmas and MLK Day and a slew of other National TV dates.
Many believe the Oklahoma City Thunder should have been showcased a year ago on the biggest stage the league had to offer, but better late than never.
NBA Schedule Release Reveals Plan for Media Partners
As the League continues to trickle out its schedule, the Thunder already have a handful of National TV dates on the docket. Thursday's announcement of the entire regular season schedule should fetch Oklahoma City a high number of National TV games.
This upcoming season for the NBA starts a new wave of TV deals that forces fans to pony up for more streaming services to enjoy every game of the Thunder's title defense season.
NBA Streaming services
- ESPN - If ESPN is not part of your TV provider, the network is launching a streaming app on Aug. 21 to give fans the ability to pay for the ESPN family of networks.
- NBC - If your TV provider doesn't include NBC, the Peacock subscription also nets you the national NBA broadcast. The new NBA partner will be showcasing games on "Sunday Night Basketball" following the football season.
- Peacock - Peacock will own exclusive games, particularly on Monday night, and with the league showcasing the Thunder on National TV more, this will be a must-have for Oklahoma City fans. Games on NBC can also be found on Peacock.
- Amazon Prime - Amazon is heavily involved in broadcasting the NBA Cup. Should the Thunder advance to the later stages of the tournament, those games will be found on this streamer, though the service will also have plenty more regular-season contests.
- FanDuel Sports Oklahoma - for out-of-market fans, they will need NBA League Pass to enjoy the Thunder, but for those living inside the state, FanDuel offers a streaming service to watch the local broadcast without blackouts, sans for National TV games.
