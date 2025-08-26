Analyzing OKC Thunder’s Real Mt. Rushmore Since 2000
Since moving to Oklahoma City, the Thunder franchise has had a unique flow of Hall of Famers don the blue and orange. The Thunder have been luckier than most since moving to Oklahoma City, enjoying a steady, consistent flow of winning seasons. Even when OKC hasn’t been on top, the development plan has always been clear.
When ranking the Thunder’s top all-time players, it gets a little complicated. Some stars had short stints in Oklahoma City, and other stars were on the fringe and considered role players. In every era of Thunder basketball, though, there have been legendary players with a strong tie to the city.
Taking all of that into account, who would qualify for the Thunder’s Mt. Rushmore? Bleacher Report recently dove into every team’s Mt. Rushmore category — four players that have mattered the most to each team since 2000 — and Oklahoma City’s was certainly an interesting case.
For the Thunder, Bleacher Report came up with Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — an obvious trio. Fourth on the list could surprise some people though. Due to longevity and tie to the franchise, longtime player and current coach Nick Collison grabbed the last spot.
“Basically, Collison is Mr. Thunder,” Grant Hughes reasoned. “He started his career in Seattle several years before Durant was drafted and never played for another franchise. That’s 14 years of service, and we’re rewarding him for it.
“Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on a championship team, something neither Durant nor Westbrook can say during their time with the Thunder. He has to be here despite his relatively short tenure in OKC. If the Thunder get another ring, Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren might have a shot to replace Collison.”
The first three players — Durant, Westbrook, and SGA — are set in stone at this point. Durant and Westbrook will forever be Thunder legends and cornerstones. It seemed impossible that anyone could ever surpass those two, especially anytime soon, but Gilgeous-Alexander is already pretty darn close.
Gilgeous-Alexander has racked up the personal accolades, taken home an MVP award, and led the Thunder to a championship — something that Durant and Westbrook couldn’t pull off.
Collison as the last name on the list leaves room for debate, though. If it weren’t for longevity, and purely off stats and value from time spent in Oklahoma City, Paul George would be a no brainer. The wing had the best season of his career with the Thunder, getting dangerously close to an MVP award. However, the team success fell short and the Thunder underperformed. In the same breath, Chris Paul has a case, too. Paul led the most exciting and unexpected Thunder campaign in a long time and received MVP votes when most thought his career was almost over.
Realistically though, with stats and time spent with the Thunder in consideration, the last spot on the Thunder’s Mt. Rushmore belongs to Serge Ibaka or Steven Adams. Ibaka was a defensive menace and a huge part of the Thunder’s long playoff runs across the 2010s. He became into a great player as a member of the Thunder and fully bought into the team’s development program.
Adams on the other hand was a true fan favorite, and a walking double-double. He will also be remembered for sticking around in Oklahoma City and signing a big deal — even after Durant bolted for Golden State.
Both Adams and Ibaka have a great case to be the Thunder’s fourth member of the franchise’s Mt. Rushmore.