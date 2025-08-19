Anthony Morrow Says OKC Thunder Was His Favorite NBA City to Play In
Oklahoma City has an outstanding reputation from players across the NBA — especially former players that donned the blue and orange. They are well known for welcoming back former players that enjoyed their time with the team and a great host city to all who come through the organization.
Many current players have cited their love for the city centered around being able to focus solely on basketball — and it makes sense. While Oklahoma City has undoubtedly grown as a city, it’s still a small market and not as uppity as some of the massive markets that the NBA has.
Another reason is the fans of Oklahoma City. The connection that Thunder fans have to the city is special. It’s the only major professional sports team in town and tends to get all the attention all the time. The fans adore the players — both stars and role players — and the bond has always been unbreakable.
It’s not a surprise to hear another former player rave about the Thunder organization and his time in Oklahoma City. This week, former Thunder sharp shooter Anthony Morrow listed Oklahoma City as his favorite NBA city and spoke very highly of his time as a member of the organization.
“Oklahoma City, man,” Morrow said when asked about the most love he received from an NBA fanbase. “Oklahoma City Thunder. I was so happy, because at that time I had settled down. We had kids, a family, all of that. Oklahoma City was the perfect place for me at that time. Slower, kids, looking at schools and daycares.
“To be able to play for the best ran organization in the NBA, and maybe in sports. Great staff, great teammates, two Hall of Fame guys, great team camaraderie. And then it’s Oklahoma City — we’re the only pro team there. They treat everybody like they’re Michael Jackson in the community. Eat for free, family eats for free, showing love. So it was like right what I needed to stay focused on the court and off the court.”
Morrow was a member of the Thunder teams that came so close to winning but couldn’t quite get over the hump. He had a catch phrase on the broadcast named after him, the fastest gun in the west, because of his quick release and deadeye ability from downtown.
His best season with the Thunder came in 2014-15, where he had one of the most accurate long range shooting seasons in franchise history. Morrow played in 74 games at 24 minutes a night, and shot 43.4% from 3-points range on 3.9 attempts per game.
Morrow will always be a fan favorite, as will countless others that suited up for the franchise. And that's what makes this team, and city, so special.