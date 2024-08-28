Behind the Scenes: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA 2K Ties and Future Cover Athlete Potential
On Sept. 6, 2024, NBA 2K25 will hit shelves, its 26th installment. That's long enough for current NBA stars not to remember life without the basketball video game. This game represents plenty to a lot of people, including the ones currently in it.
This marks the first time those NBA dreams get played out with the ever-popular My Career mode, where role players become legends and plenty of arguments are sparked between friends.
That is no different for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sees his overall rating climb to 96 overall, placing him fourth in the NBA. On the heels of NBA 2K26's release, the video game's face, global ambassador, social media influencer and ratings complaint filer Ronnie 2K sat down with Thunder on SI to discuss one of the game's most highly rated players.
Gilgeous-Alexander is not only one of the best virtual players in the game but has been used in promotional materials leading up to the Sept. 6 launch day. That partnership stems from authenticity.
"[Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] has been a 2K fan for years. It is amazing, this is our 26th one right, so a lot of these guys who come into the league have played 2K their whole lives," Ronnie 2K explained to Thunder on SI, "This guy is all about it. I get texted all hours of the day between him, and his right-hand guy Simon, they literally texted me this morning about seeing the community's gameplay video. He is really tapped in, and obviously a star in this league."
When you see how much Gilgeous-Alexander and 2K align, those late-night texts add up. From the basketball aspect to the off-the-floor adventures in the game's My Career mode, the Thunder superstar is not just a historian of the game on the physical hardwood but the virtual one as well.
"The guys that we work with, are people that authentically play and are historians of 2K. He is just a delight to work with, he is a really good dude and he obviously aligns with a lot of the things that we align with with fashion and music." Ronnie 2k discussed with Thunder on SI as the video game continues to feature the Thunder superstar heavily.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star has been one of the best in-game players, featured as a voice of one of the My Career missions and plastered on promotional materials to this point. The last hurdle that remains for Gilgeous-Alexander is gracing the cover. A feat that Ronnie 2K believes will happen someday.
"I'd like to say he is a future cover athlete, one day I hope that happens," Ronnie 2K told Thunder on SI when discussing Gilgeous-Alexander.
