Being The Underdog Helps Lu Dort Keep His Edge
The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing to enter the 2025-2026 season as the reigning NBA champions, with everyone looking to steal their throne.
With all eyes turned toward the Thunder this season, they’ll have to continue to outdo themselves if they want to make this season as special as the previous one.
The passion to continue to get better for Thunder guard Lu Dort is something that he carries with him at all times.
“For me, I would say just to never forget how everything started for me,” Dort said. “Like you said, the underdog and the under guy, it’s always like that in my head. And I always feel like I would have to prove something. That’s just how I keep myself going.”
Like he said, Dort was put into the underdog role from the start of his NBA career. Dort entered the 2019 NBA Draft with hopes of hearing his name called, but as the second round ended, Dort had yet to be chosen.
Dort then signed a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent with the Thunder. He only made an appearance in 36 regular-season games, but Dort’s edge cracked a spot in the starting lineup and even allowed him to start in every playoff game that season.
Fast forward to today, and Dort is now the Thunder’s most tenured player. He also started every game he played in last year and averaged 29.2 minutes per night.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot 41.2% from three per game last year. Dort has also set himself apart by being one of the best defenders in the league. Last season, Dort had a defensive rating of 109.9, ranking him the twelfth best in the league.
The Thunder guard has continued to adapt to the role the Thunder needs him in, and he’s willing to keep pushing to be the best version of himself for OKC.
“Obviously there’s still a lot of work to be done for myself, the same way I approach the game,” Dort said. “But it’s nice to be recognized as this type of guy now. But in my head I just still feel the same way just to keep me going.”
This mentality that Dort shows is a common mentality for the team this season. They understand that they are a championship team, but they also know that they have to strive to get better if they want to continue to compete.