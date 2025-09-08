Billy Donovan Pays Homage to OKC Thunder During Hall of Fame Speech
The Basketball Hall of Fame inducted its new class to Springfield this weekend. The Hall of Fame is all encompassing, taking resumes from players, coaching, broadcasters, officials, and team personnel which features every accolade from the NBA, to college, high school, overseas careers and International competition.
This year's class features the 2008 Team USA redeem team, Carmelo Anthony, Billy Donovan, Dwight Howard, Micky Arison, Danny Crawford, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Slyvia Fowles.
Donovan, who is inducted primarily due to his elite college coaching career. At the University of Florida, the bench boss won back-to-back National Titles for the Gators and in his time in Gainsville worked with current Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.
Daigneault came over from the University of Florida to pace the sidelines for the OKC Blue before joining Donovan's staff at the NBA level with the Thunder. When the former Thunder coach bolted for the Windy City to head up the Chicago Bulls, Sam Presti pulled the trigger on hiring Daigneault as the clubs new head coach.
After a pair of 20-something win seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder watched Daigneault complete this rebuild to make them a play-in team in his third year and turn in back to back No. 1 seeds the past two seasons en route to the team's first ever NBA championship and bagging a coach of the year honor along the way.
Given their deep connection, and Donovan's history with the Thunder organization, it was no surprise to see that the Bricktown Ballers were mentioned in his Hall of Fame speech.
"Another person that was a great help to me was Mark Daigneault. Mark and I worked together a number of years in Florida before he moved onto Oklahoma City in the NBA," Donovan said. "When I came there, he was a great coach, a great partner and great friend. I just want to congratulate Mark and Oklahoma City, Sam Presti, Clay Bennett and organization. What a great run, winning the championship. Really happy for you."
This is a classy shoutout from Donovan of Oklahoma City's organization and the two sides still have plenty of love for one another even after Donovan's tenure in Bricktown ended.
Carmelo Anthony and Donovan represent the first two people that touched this organization to walk the halls of Springfield at the mecca of Basketball history.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will soon flood the Hall of Fame as more of the first generation of OKC history retire from the NBA.