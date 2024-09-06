Bleacher Report Makes Bold Claim Regarding OKC Thunder Award Winners
The Oklahoma City Thunder have pulled off an impressive offseason this summer. Oklahoma City added their biggest free agent in team history inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year pact making him the lone big ticket item the Thunder have signed in the free agent market.
Just weeks before that move, Oklahoma City swapped out the ill-fitting 21-year-old guard Josh Giddey for defensive ace Alex Caruso who brings versatility, championship game pedigree, playmaking and shooting to the fold.
This on the heels of a 57 win season a year ago good enough to capture the No. 1 seed in the West and pull off their first playoff series win since 2016.
It is easy to see why many are high on the Bricktown ballers and even Vegas has the Thunder as the favorites down West.
As prediction season rolls around, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen lofty expectations cast upon them. The latest from Bleacher Report where Dan Favale issued his overreactions to each team’s summer.
For the OKC Thunder, Favale threw out a bold prediction that Oklahoma City will have four players make an All-League team issuing a confidence meter at a 6.5 on this take.
The Bleacher Report scribe listed superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein as well as defensive aces Lu Dort and Caruso as candidates to fill in these four spots.
“Settling on four separate All-League entrants is spicy. It also doesn't feel hot enough,” Favle said “To be honest, I am tempted to ratchet this up to five. But four-out-of-six is bananas. And this says nothing of someone like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe or Cason Wallace sneaking into Sixth Man of the Year discussions.”
Ultimately, if this bold prediction comes true it is a near lockout the Thunder have once again nabbed the No. 1 seed out West and put themselves in prime position to win a championship.
