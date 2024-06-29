BREAKING: OKC Thunder Declines Two Player Options, Seeking Long-Term Pairing
The Oklahoma City Thunder made two crucial decisions regarding two players' options ahead of the 2024 offseason.
On Saturday, the Thunder declined the player option for guards Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins with hopes of retaining both on new long-term contracts, according to The Athletic's Shams Sharania.. This always seemed to be the best and most likely move from Sam Presti and the rest of the front office.
Both are going to command solid role player salaries, as both were key contributors off the bench as the Thunder posted a 57-25 record last season, securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and sweeping a first-round playoff victory.
Joe has spent the past two seasons with the Thunder as the former second-round pick found a home after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers after two seasons with that organization. He's converted 3-pointers at a 41 percent rate in a Thunder jersey while embodying the team's versatile play style. Joe's archetype of player is coveted among the league, so the Thunder retaining him as a key rotational player as their championship window is essential.
Wiggins was a second-round pick in the Thunder's 2021 NBA Draft class, and the only remaining player from the team's 2021 newcomer class still in Oklahoma City. He's appeared in 70 and 78 games, respectively, in his last two seasons with the team. He was signed to an initial deal after starting his NBA career on a two-way contract.
The two guards are great depth pieces on the wing, and both can be strong candidates for spot starts when needed. Moving forward as contenders, the two guards, assuming they're signed to long-term deals, will be regulars in the lineup as they embody the Thunder's brand of basketball so well.
