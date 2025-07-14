Brooks Barnhizer Showing NBA Potential at Summer League
The Summer League is prone to overreactions. The very nature of it showcases rookies that have seen narratives built around them for over a year before seeing them in a somewhat NBA setting. People are quick to confirm their own biases and swift to dispel anything that goes against what they once believed of a player.
At the end of the day, there isn't too much to take from these contests. The vast majority of rosters feature non-NBA players, and in practice, it's more of a pickup game than a showcase, as squads are assembled in under a month, lacking the time to develop on-court chemistry or the talent to fully leverage each other's skills.
Still, it is better to be good than bad at NBA Summer League heading into the tail end of the league's offseason before training camp rolls around at the end of September.
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Brooks Barnhizer has impressed at NBA Summer League, which dates back to the Thunder's opening act in Salt Lake City.
The Thunder selected the swingman with the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft before placing him on a two-way contract just before tipping off this summer. He represents the lone member of the 2025 NBA Draft class playing for the Bricktown Ballers as Thomas Sorber remains sidelined recovering from the foot injury he suffered during his freshman campaign at Georgetown.
Barnhizer is averaging nine points, nearly two assists, six rebounds, over three steals and a block per game in the Summer League for Oklahoma City across five games while shooting 50% from the floor, just 28% from 3-point land and 44% from the charity stripe.
While it hasn't been perfect, the Northwestern product has more than proven to be an NBA-caliber swingman.
His defense has been special. Not only is he creating havoc in the passing lanes to swipe steals, but locking down matchups as a high-level point of attack defender for Oklahoma City.
Barnhizer is likely due for plenty of NBA G League time this season with the OKC Blue, though, his skillset is more than translatable to the varsity club. The early returns from Summer League suggest Sam Presti has found another diamond in the rough of the second round, starting on a two-way pact before an eventual conversion to a standard deal around the NBA trade deadline.