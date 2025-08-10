Can Aaron Wiggins Emerge as OKC Thunder's Fourth Star?
Oklahoma City has an NBA title, and it also might have an emerging star who no one is talking about.
The Thunder have spent the past several weeks celebrating their first championship. From a thrilling Game 7 win to a championship parade to days dedicated to players all throughout July, this summer has been all about the Thunder.
After the season went as far as possible, the Thunder’s offseason is as short as ever, and they will be on the court again in only a couple of months. As the Thunder look to repeat as NBA champions, they will be relying on their big three to carry the load, even with a deep bench.
With MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way alongside young stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have one of the league’s brightest futures. They also have Aaron Wiggins.
A career year
Last season, Wiggins had the best campaign of his young career. He averaged 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, all career highs. Shooting 38.3% from deep on nearly five attempts per game, Wiggins also showed that he can still produce at an efficient clip as his volume increases.
After being one of the Thunder’s top role players throughout the regular season, Wiggins’ playing time dipped dramatically in the playoffs, averaging only 13.8 minutes and putting up six points a night. Still, Wiggins had some key moments for the Thunder throughout the playoff run.
Another leap in store?
After winning an NBA title, the Thunder know exactly what it takes to reach the mountaintop. Of course, staying there will be another challenge.
Considering the wear and tear of the playoff run, it might make sense for the Thunder to let their depth take center stage throughout the season, which is where Wiggins could make a big difference.
Although a full-on leap to being an All-Star-caliber player would be shocking, Wiggins might have the opportunity to increase his scoring average somewhat significantly.
Despite the abundance of competition for minutes at guard and on the wing, Wiggins’ versatility on both ends gives him an advantage. Considering he can create for himself with ease, the former second-round pick could even play himself into Sixth Man of the Year discussions.
Per 36 minutes, Wiggins averaged 18.9 points last season. With another potential leap in usage, he could emerge as a legitimate star for the Thunder.
It might seem far-fetched for the Thunder to have another clear-cut star on the team, but if Wiggins can continue on his trajectory, he should at least be able to provide star-level scoring when Oklahoma City needs it.