Can Aaron Wiggins Have an Even Bigger Breakout Next Season?
The Oklahoma City Thunder has been heralded for its depth and versatility within the past couple years as the top seed in the Western Conference, and now NBA champs following this postseason.
In any given game, Oklahoma City can go 11, 12, even 13 players deep. And that's a competitive contest, not a blowout where head coach Mark Daigneault can trot out all 15 guys off his bench.
One of the most important producers within Oklahoma City's depth has been Aaron Wiggins, a four-year Thunder guard entering his fifth year this upcoming season. Throughout the Thunder's title run last season, Wiggins gained national notoriety like he's never seen through a few very impressive performances—helping illustrate his value and upside to the league.
Out of Maryland, Wiggins came into his rookie season during a rebuilding period with Oklahoma City. In 2021-22, Wiggins picked up the most minutes on average in any season he's had to this point, playing 24.2 minutes a night. That would dwindle in year 2 and year 3, but would pick up last season to 22.9 minutes per game across 76 contests.
Despite Wiggins never reaching the same amount of play time as he did throughout 50 games in his rookie season—primarily due to increasing roster depth on this team—he has progressed in production and value every single season. He defends harder. He runs the floor faster. He picks his spots wiser. He's established a true role for himself on this team, and no amount of depth can take that away.
Wiggins logged a career-best 12 points per game last season, having multiple 30-point performances and also going off in a February game against the Sacramento Kings where he posted a career-high 41 points on 53.3% shooting and 42.9% from long distance.
It was a breakout game, and illuminated the scoring potential that he truly has. It showed that Aaron Wiggins could certainly be a bonafide starter on this team if that's where Daigneault wanted him. It had been known, but it was just a matter of time until Wiggins pulled off a night like that one. And right before the playoffs arrived, he erupted for another big outing, this time posting 35 points in a win over the Utah Jazz.
Next season will be one for reestablishing efficiency, something that lacked a little when comparing this past season to two seasons ago. Part of that can surely be attributed to his volume, as Wiggins shot the ball twice as much this season as he did the year before.
In any instance, Wiggins is primed for another big year—and it'll be needed if the Thunder hope to go back to back.