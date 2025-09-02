Can Chet Holmgren Claim His First NBA Defensive Player of the Year?
Chet Holmgren has already solidified himself as a defensive powerhouse, but can he earn the hardware to show for it?
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Holmgren only played 32 regular-season games due to a right hip injury he suffered against the Golden State Warriors in November. Nonetheless, when Holmgren was on the court, it was never an easy bucket.
Playing 32 regular-season games disqualified Holmgren from being considered for the award this past season, but he still put up respectable stats. Holmgren averaged 2.2 blocks and 0.7 steals during his shortened regular season, and also put up an incredible 103.1 defensive rating.
Assuming the Thunder big man stays healthy, he could exemplify the recurring theme of young Thunder players excelling year by year to push him over the edge of award talks. Additionally, if the Thunder can replicate the best defensive rating in the league like they did last year, Holmgren’s resume for the award could be boosted over players whose teams don’t show that success.
Opposing Factors
Although all the pieces are there for Holmgren, there are other factors the Thunder big man has to deal with in order to win his first NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.
Other players oppose Holmgren for the award, including the reigning winner Evan Mobley. The Cavs' big man had a solid season, averaging 1.6 blocks, 0.9 steals and had a 108.3 defensive rating. On paper, Holmgren has the better stats and definitely has the capabilities to take the award away from Mobley.
Another player fighting for the award is Spurs Center Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama also wasn’t eligible for the award last year as he only played in 46 regular-season games. During his campaign, he averaged 3.8 blocks, 1.1 steals and had a 107.7 defensive rating. The stats seem to favor Wembanyama, but Holmgren’s overall defensive rating and the success of the Thunder could allow him to secure the award.
Injuries could also be a factor in the Thunder's big man winning the award. To be able to win the award, Holmgren must play in at least 65 games in the 2025-2026 regular season. Holmgren was in injury trouble last year, which not only disqualified him from the award but also staggered his ability to get into a consistent flow in the regular season.
Winners Win
Ultimately, the Thunder as a whole find ways to get things done, as you can see by their 2024-2025 championship run. Even though he wasn’t available to play for all of it, Holmgren contributed to their success greatly and shares that trait of finding ways to win.
If the Thunder big continues to work on his craft and can stay healthy, you could very easily see Chet Holmgren with his first DPOY at the end of the 2025-2026 NBA season.