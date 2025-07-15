Can OKC Thunder Extend Lu Dort's Contract in 2027?
The Oklahoma City Thunder accomplished exactly what it set out to do in the 2025 offseason: extend its big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to long-term max contracts.
Oklahoma City's ownership isn't going to struggle paying for any of its stars, and it'll be able to keep a deep roster surrounding them through rookie deals and restocking in the draft every year. However, at some point in the next few years, sacrifices are going to have to be made.
One of those sacrifices could end up being Lu Dort. The guard will make $18.2 million this season, while having a team option for the same amount next offseason. At that point, the Thunder would surely look to create a new deal for him, but it might be restricted in its capability to do that.
In a lot of ways, Dort feels like a lifer in Oklahoma City. Since his rookie year in the 2019-2020 season, he's turned into one of the NBA's premier 3&D players. He didn't always have that capability, but has progressed very nicely within the franchise's core.
Once his contract is up, Dort could very easily demand $20-25 million annually — a price tag that might hamper the Thunder too much financially. As important as he's been throughout the last five years, he's a more easily replaceable talent than Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren.
It's certainly possible that Dort and Oklahoma City find a path to keep him with the franchise for the long term, especially with it having multiple seasons to do so. Sam Presti is a general manager who always thinks farther ahead than the present, so it's likely already appearing in active conversations. It's impossible to predict what takes place by that time around the league, anyway.
At the very minimum, one of Dort or Isaiah Hartenstein will likely have to go. Hartenstein seems like the more likely candidate, considering he'll be a free agent and that the Thunder has Thomas Sorber to develop fully by then. It won't be an easy decision, but one that can't be completely worked around.