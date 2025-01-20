Cason Wallace is Turning the Corner For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s start to the season has allowed the team to get more national spotlight, in turn highlighting some of the team’s young, underrated players. Everyone knows about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic first half of the season, and it shows in the MVP odds. But this team’s role players and unique skillsets off the bench is what makes the Thunder special.
One player whose skillset has expanded this season is Cason Wallace. When the Thunder drafted him in the lottery, he was a defensive minded prospect with room to grow all-around. With Oklahoma City’s abundance of guards, many thought Wallace would ease into his NBA career through G League minutes. From the moment he stepped foot in Oklahoma City though, that’s the opposite of what has happened. Wallace made an immediate impact as a rookie, and has only improved in his sophomore season.
After going through a rare shooting slump early on this season, Wallace seems to have fully rebounded. He’s playing confident, comfortable basketball, and his expanded skillset is on display. Wallace his taken a handful of jumpers off the dribble and has been in attack mode in transition. His 3-point shot is finally falling at a high clip, and Oklahoma City is genuinely better when he’s on the floor.
Statistically, Wallace has improved in every single category across the board outside of his percentages. He’s up to 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on the season. His minutes are up from an average of 20:38 a season ago to 27:39 this year. Despite an ice cold start to the season, he has raised his percentages to 44.6% from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range. His recent stretch is even more promising, though.
Over the last nine games, Wallace is 13-of-26 from 3-point range, good for 50%. He has scored in double figures in five of the last seven games, including a season-high of 18 in Philadelphia.
Through it all, Wallace’s defense has remained his calling card. He’s averaging an impressive 1.7 steals per game, up from 0.9 a season ago. He has had four steals twice in the last 10 games, including Friday night against the Mavericks.
Wallace has cemented himself into Oklahoma City’s core and is building a reputation as one of the best young perimeter defenders in the league. His breakout has been exactly what the Thunder has needed.
