Cason Wallace Joins Historic NBA Playoffs Company for OKC Thunder
Through his first two seasons, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace has been an absolute menace on the defensive side of the ball. In every single aspect of defense, Wallace has been elite. His numbers in the playoffs back it up.
Out of all 21-year-olds in the history of the NBA, Wallace has the second-most steals of all time in the NBA Playoffs, only behind Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Wallace has had two runs at the playoffs in his first two seasons in the NBA, which certainly helps that number rise. But he's still managed to record those numbers over and over again. This is one aspect of his game that has always been there and showed right away, from the first game he played in the league.
So far, he's averaging 1.3 steals per game in his career. In the playoffs, that number is at 1.2. He's averaging 0.8 during this playoff run and got that number to 1.3 during last year's playoffs, all of which are excellent for his young age.
For a team full of great isolation defenders, there's an argument to be made that he's the best on OKC's roster. Alex Caruso obviously has a claim for that, and it certainly may be him, but Wallace is so good at so many different things. His hands, length and ability to move side-to-side are unmatched, all of which allow him to record so many steals.
The fact that he's only in his sophomore season is even scarier for Wallace's future, along with potentially OKC's. It seems like Wallace is only getting better on both sides of the ball. He will always have his defensive wits and skills at his disposal because he's such a high-effort player. The offensive game will come along with that, as long as he continues that high effort.
At the very minimum, Wallace will be an elite defender as long as he's in the NBA. There is a clear path for Wallace to become a mainstay in the league at this rate, again, as long as his defense holds up. He has all the tools in the bag to do so and his playoff steal number are only one bit of proof.
Wallace has one more game to play this season in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. That game tips off at 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday. June 22, while the Thunder search for their first-ever NBA title.