Charles Barkley Continues to Back the Thunder: ‘OKC is the Best Team in the World’
It took everything — and a bit more — for Oklahoma City to capture its first ever title and etch its name in basketball history. From heroic performances by the MVP, to massive comeback wins. Multiple times, against the Nuggets and the Pacers specifically, it really looked like this Thunder team was on the ropes. They found a way, though, and will be remembered forever.
The championship banner will hang in the rafters for the rest of time, but Oklahoma City’s attention is already turned elsewhere. The NBA Draft, free agency, and Summer League took off shortly after the Thunder’s title run. It’s clear that many teams in the Western Conference feel like they can compete for a championship this season, and that has been evident with the moves being made.
Teams like Houston and Denver went all in on game-changing moves, and Dallas added the No. 1 pick in the draft. Teams that gave Oklahoma City serious problems got better this offseason, no doubt. Despite the league shifting moves this summer, though, NBA analyst Charles Barkley still believes in the Thunder. He never wavered from his OKC pick a season ago, and is back on the train again.
“The Rockets look great on paper,” Barkley said. “You know, Kevin (Durant) is a great player. I thought the Nuggets got better, they had to add some depth. But, you know, OKC is the best team in the world. We know that for a fact.
“Everybody is trying to gain on OKC. I saw they re-signed their three best players, and they’re going to be tough to beat. But, the Rockets and the Nuggets had a great summer.”
It’ll be fierce competition out West for this Thunder team, but with experience and another season of growth — plus adding in a few talented rookies — there’s a reason they’ll be favored to win the title again. That’s what happens with a young team that’s only getting better — and nobody can use their age as a knock anymore, they’ve been there and done that.
Barkley is right, this Thunder team is the best in the world until proven otherwise. But they’ll have their work cut out for them in the Western Conference.