Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams Grace Cover of Sports Illustrated Kids
Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have a lot going for them.
Since being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the lottery of the 2022 NBA Draft, both players have already cemented themselves as two of the franchise's centerpieces alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, helping it reach the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season.
Their production will only be expected to increase this year, as Oklahoma City looks to make further strides in the playoffs beyond the second round. At 23- and 22-years-old respectively, not only are Williams and Holmgren competing for championships now, but they are expected to for many years to come.
With their newfound stardom, the Thunder stars will be on the front page of the November/December edition of Sports Illustrated Kids.
The "perfect storm" brewing in Oklahoma City comes early in the development of its young core, but the youth hasn't mattered in the slightest. Few people could've expected it to win 57 games last year, but the talent overwhelmed the lack of experience.
Now with the veteran additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, the Thunder added players with more experience on top of the youth. The roster was already deep as-is, but now, its even more stockpiled with talent that could play down the depth chart.
Holmgren and Williams are going to be centerpieces in Oklahoma City's search for the first NBA Finals win in its franchise history, and they will be next year...and the year after that...and so on. As long as the Thunder can keep them on the roster, it'll make it a priority to do so.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.