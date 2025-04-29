Chet Holmgren Dishes on Playoff Physicality and NBA Playoff Shot Diet
It was a four game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies that got Oklahoma City the first spot in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. To date, only the Cleveland Cavaliers have joined the Thunder with series wins.
Against Memphis, it was the Thunder's 2022 NBA Draft class standouts in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren that made the biggest impression.
Holmgren averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, nearly an assist and 3.6 stocks per game while shooting 44% from the floor, 42% from beyond the arc and 86% from the charity stripe.
This was the Gonzaga product's second taste of postseason play and he was peppered with questions about the NBA Playoffs during Tuesday's practice. Specifically about the physicality in these games.
“It’s great. It feels like how we used to play at the park. There’s not playing for fouls out there. You got to play to get a bucket. If you play to get a foul at the park, somebody is going to take the ball and go home," Holmgren said at practice Tuesday.
Holmgren was quick to point out how this is happening league-wide in these high stakes game. Bringing the conversation back to physicality when asked about how he is taking in other NBA Playoff games as a viewer.
“Man I’ve been watching every game. A lot of really good players around the league making a lot of really good plays right now. Everybody is playing desperate. You guys have seen with the refs. There’s no playing for fouls," Holmgren explained.
The Thunder's sophomore big man is attempting 6.5 3-pointers per game in the postseason, up from 3.6 triples per night in the regular season. That, from Holmgren's view, says more about the defense than a game plan heading into the postseason.
“If the defense is gonna force our team to force me to take shots, I have to take them and make them," Holmgren detailed.
In Round 2, Holmgren's ability to space the floor offensively will be key for the Oklahoma City Thunder's ability to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals.