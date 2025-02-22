Chet Holmgren Reflects on All-Star Break, Rounding Into Form
Chet Holmgren returned to the hardwood on Feb. 7 against the Toronto Raptors after sustaining a hip fracture on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors. His return earlier this month came faster than any - including the Thunder's timeline expected - getting him the benefit of three games prior to the week long All-Star Break to continue to work back into form.
Holmgren turned in his best game on Friday against the Utah Jazz after this week break where he said in the postgame interview with sideline reporter Nick Gallo, he feels he is "Gallo, I feel like I am getting a little bit of my swag back."
It is easy to feel that way after a 20 point, seven rebound, one assist and three block outing. Though, Holmgren's success went beyond just the box score. His movements on the floor were the most fluid they have been since he returned and his chemistry with front court mate Isaiah Hartenstein continues to grow.
Though, Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder, understand this will be a process to get back into form. The Rising Star mentioned how he spent the All-Star break contributed to his night in Utah.
“I came back down and I got three really good days of workouts in, and I was able to continue to work on my game, my conditioning, my body in the weight room. I felt like I didn't deserve a full All-Star break because I didn't play 50 something games leading into it. I'm not fully where I want to be. I don't think I ever will be, really, but I felt like ASB was a good opportunity for me to work towards that," Holmgren said.
Up next, Holmgren and the Thunder see a back-to-back set with the Minnesota Timberwolves starting on Sunday in Minnesota before the two teams face off again on Monday in Oklahoma City.
