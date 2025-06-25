Chet Holmgren's Future is in OKC
Chet Holmgren was a vital catalyst to the Oklahoma City Thunder's route to becoming NBA Champions.
A Gonzaga alum, the 7-foot-1 versatile big man brought energy and camaraderie to an already budding young Thunder team—he filled a spot, both on and off the floor, that catered perfectly to this team's and the franchise's needs. Holmgren arrived with swagger, a desire to get better and happiness for his teammates, even when he couldn't be on the floor.
Holmgren's first-year injury, a Lisfranc fracture, an injury in the midfoot, sidelined him for his entire roookie year—what would have been a freshman season alongside his draft mate Jalen Williams. That was busted. But he made the most out of it, absorbing as much as he possibly could from team veterans, participating in team shoot-around in a boot and more. He kept himself busy, and that lent itself very well in time for his chance to step out onto the hardwood.
His first season was a learning curve, but it demonstrated that he was here to stay.
Playing all 82 games in 2023-24, Holmgren's durability was steadfast throughout the season, averaging nearly 30 minutes a night and tallying 16.5 points on 53.0% shooting, 37.0% from three-point range, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on the season. It was necessary for what Oklahoma City needed, and he helped them reach the second round of the playoffs before being bounced out by the Dallas Mavericks and looking ahead to next season.
To kick off 2024-25, Holmgren looked to be in his best shape ever, competing confidently and aggressively without minimizing his control. Holmgren put up 22.5 points on nearly 60% shooting with 3.5 blocks, 1.5 steals and 11.0 rebounds across four games in October. It was impressive, and it seemed to foreshadow a season of immediate progression for Holmgren.
That was the case until a grave untimely injury occurred to Holmgren in November against the Golden State Warriors, where he had a nasty fall and ultimately broke his iliac crest, sidelining him until early February.
Upon his return, Holmgren's performance was not at its peak like in October, and it was to be expected. It's a major injury, and Holmgren's play style consistently puts his body on the line. He'd be more timid, but ended the 2024-25 regular season on a very positive note following the month of April where he averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting it very efficiently from three-point land and from the field
Into the postseason, Holmgren would really make his presence known at times, or he would fail to arise to the occasion. More often that not, he was a massive piece to this Thunder team's success, and of course eventually was in the NBA Finals—most importantly in Game 7.
The most important game of his life and the most important game in OKC history, Holmgren's 18 points propelled Oklahoma City's offense while his superb defensive presence with five blocks and overall disruption was invaluable. For less than two seasons of NBA basketball under his belt, the 23-year old arrived on the biggest stage, and he should be heralded for his performance under duress after a season full of comeback.
His future is bright, and it's perfect in Oklahoma City. It matches its energy. He openly thrives on this team, with these teammates. Holmgren's future should remain in Bricktown indefinitely, and he'll rise up the ranks as one of the most beloved Thunders in history.