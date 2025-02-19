Chet Holmgren's Rim Protection Makes OKC Thunder's Elite Defense Even Better
The Oklahoma City Thunder have boasted the best defense in the NBA throughout the 2024-25 season.
In fact, many observers consider OKC's defense one of the most suffocating in recent memory, and the statistics back that claim up. The Thunder own the NBA's No. 1 defensive rating, No. 1 Net rating and have held opponents to the fewest points per game of any team in the league.
In addition to the team's defensive numbers, Oklahoma City is 44-10 and sits atop the Western Conference coming out of the All-Star break. All of the team's aforementioned success has come with rising star Chet Holmgren out of the lineup for most of the season.
Holmgren has played just 13 of the team's 54 games in the 2024-25 campaign after injuring his hip against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10. The former No. 2 overall pick has worked his way back into the lineup, however, and has already started to make an impact.
While he hasn't produced any eye-popping offensive statistics in his first few games back on the court, Holmgren has recorded multiple blocks in each contest. In total, the defensive stalwart has logged 11 blocks in his first three games back in action, showcasing his impressive rim protection.
According to Basketball Index, a data and consulting company used by NBA teams, Holmgren's rim protection is among the best in the NBA.
The website's advanced analytics show that Holmgren is above the 90th percentile in rim protection, help defense talent, post defense and screener rim defense. Holmgren was in the 100th percentile for post defense and 99th percentile for rim protection in Basketball Index's metrics.
Adding such a talented interior defender will only improve what has already been the league's best defense as the Thunder began the back half of the regular season. With Holmgren set to play alongside talented defensive players like Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams, the Thunder's defense has the chance to help propel the team deep into the playoffs.
Dort, Caruso and Wallace have proven to be very strong perimeter defenders, while Hartenstein and Holmgren have done an excellent job manning the interior for Oklahoma City when healthy. Williams is a versatile piece who can guard perimeter players or bigger forwards like Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle.
With a number of other solid defenders on the roster alongside the aforementioned pieces, the Thunder's defense could carry the team to the NBA Finals with a little help from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the group's offense.
